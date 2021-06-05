Kennedy Center Honors: Complete list of performers and presenters for Sunday’s ceremony

The 2020 Kennedy Center Honors were delayed from their traditional December slot by five months to May. Producers recorded the tributes over several days for Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke in and around the Washington, D.C. landmark for a ceremony to be broadcast this Sunday, June 6, on CBS.

Here is the complete list of performers and presenters to be seen on the two-hour program hosted by previous KCH recipient Gloria Estefan. While all performers were there in person to honor the entertainment careers of these icons, some presenters recorded their portions from other locations.

DEBBIE ALLEN (choreographer, director and actress):

Presenters are Paula Abdul, Phylicia Rashad, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross

“Fame” performed by Ariana DeBose, Vanessa Hudgens, Vivian Nixon, Tiler Peck, Desmond Richardson, Anika Noni Rose

“I’m a Brass Band” performed by Ariana DeBose, Vivian Nixon

“Out Here on My Own” performed by Tiler Peck, Desmond Richardson, Anika Noni Rose

“Something Better Than This” performed by Ariana DeBose, Vivian Nixon

JOAN BAEZ (singer and songwriter):

Presenters are Jackson Browne, Phoebe Bridgers, Tom Morello

“Diamonds & Rust” performed by Mary Chapin Carpenter, Emmylou Harris

“God is God” performed by Mary Chapin Carpenter, Emmylou Harris

“House of the Rising Sun” performed by Sturgill Simpson

“Silver Dagger” performed by Rhiannon Giddens, Dirk Powell

“We Shall Overcome” performed by Mary Chapin Carpenter, Emmylou Harris

GARTH BROOKS (singer and songwriter):

Presenters are Jason Aldean, Bradley Cooper, Wayne Gretzky, John Travolta

“The Dance” performed by Kelly Clarkson

“Friends in Low Places” performed by Jimmie Allen

“The River” performed by James Taylor

“The Thunder Rolls” performed by Jimmie Allen

“We Shall Be Free” performed by Gladys Knight

MIDORI (violinist):

Performers are Gustavo Dudamel, John Lithgow, Bette Midler

“Prelude from Cello Suite No. 1” performed by Yo-Yo Ma

“Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor, II. Largo” performed by Adele Anthony, Gil Shaham

“Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium III: Eryximachus”) performed by Hilary Hahn

“Caprice No. 24,” “The Body Electric” performed by Randall Goosby

DICK VAN DYKE (actor, singer, dancer):

Presenters are Julie Andrews, Bryan Cranston, Steve Martin, Lin-Manual Miranda, Chita Rivera

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” performed by Aaron Tveit, Pentatonix

“Jolly Holiday” performed by Laura Osnes

“Put on a Happy Face” performed by Derek Hough, Laura Osnes

“Step in Time” performed by Derek Hough, Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Pentatonix

Decisions will be made soon about who will be honored next December. Take a tour of our photo gallery below with our 50 strongest recommendations.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions