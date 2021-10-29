Kenneth Barlis on ‘Project Runway’ elimination: ‘It made me stronger, and I am not done yet’

It was a rough couple of weeks for “Project Runway” designer Kenneth Barlis. In “#Streetwear,” he was berated by fellow contestant Meg Ferguson when he asked if she would feel comfortable switching models with him so he could design his Asian-inspired look for an Asian model. Ferguson withdrew from the show after that blowup and the turmoil didn’t help Barlis’s design, landing him in the bottom two. But then in the very next challenge, “If You Got It, Haunt It,” he was eliminated from the competition. What did you think of his ouster?

“I am actually sad leaving ‘Project Runway’ right now because I know that I can do so much more,” he said in his confessional upon leaving the show. But “it made me stronger, and I am not done yet. I’m just barely starting. I know that I gave it all. That gives me peace of mind, and going home with grateful heart that I experienced all of these amazing things and the craziness of it, and the drama, and all of it, so it’s truly an amazing experience.”

The “Haunt It” challenge required the designers to create gowns for a masquerade ball inspired by their visit to a spooky haunted mansion. Mentor Christian Siriano was excited at first to see Barlis choose a deep green color at Mood instead of the reds and blacks most of the other designers were going for, but as work was commencing, Siriano became concerned that there were unresolved issues with Barlis’s look that would be a problem on the runway.

Indeed, the judges thought it looked unfinished, and though I personally thought elements of it showed inspiration, the ultimate effect was fairly confusing. So it was no surprise that when he was in the bottom two with Bones Jones, who had won the season’s first design challenge just two weeks ago, the judges decided to save Jones and eliminate Barlis. But the judges were kind to him on his way out, acknowledging that he may just need longer to execute a complete vision than the show’s breakneck pace could allow.

