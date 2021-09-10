Lorde no longer performing at the VMAs, but the show adds The Kid LAROI, Ozuna, Jack Harlow and Tainy

Lorde was previously announced as a performer for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, but she’s no longer taking part in the ceremony, where her video for “Solar Power” is nominated for Best Cinematography. The VMAs vaguely explained on Twitter on September 3, “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!” But the awards did announce four other artists on tap for Sunday night, September 12. Click above for the full list, updating as new artists are announced.

The Kid LAROI will take the stage, joining Justin Bieber for a performance of their number-one collaboration “Stay.” This year LAROI also has three nominations: Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year for “Without You,” and Song of the Summer for “Stay.”

Jack Harlow will be performing during the main VMAs telecast for the first time, following his appearance during the pre-show in 2020. He and Lil Nas X will be performing their hit “Industry Baby.” And we can look forward to another duet from Tainy, the Puerto Rican artist and producer who will join Shawn Mendes for their recent single “Summer of Love,” for which they’re nominated for Song of the Summer.

Meanwhile, another Puerto Rican artist is performing solo: Ozuna, a three-time past VMA nominee, will perform “La Funka” during the event. Who are you most excited to see at the show, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and be hosted by performer, current nominee, and past VMA winner Doja Cat?

Be sure to make your MTV Video Music Award predictions so that music executives and top name stars can see how they’re faring in our odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until the weekend of the awards. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. And join in the fierce debate over the VMAs taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.