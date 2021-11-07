Kieran Culkin’s ‘SNL’ monologue calls back to his cameo appearance in 1991 [WATCH]

Kieran Culkin hosted the Nov. 6 episode of “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest Ed Sheeran. While it was Culkin’s hosting debut, he appeared in an episode almost 30 years ago when his brother, Macaulay Culkin, hosted the NBC sketch series. The actor began his opening monologue by discussing his role on HBO’s “Succession.” As he explained, his character, Roman Roy is “one of the nicer characters on the show,” which also makes him top 10 “worst humans on TV.”

Culkin discussed how people often go up to him and say his role suits him, which is kind of like saying, “You know what role would fit you like a glove? [Rudy] Giuliani.” He went on to discuss how his wife, Jazz, welcomed their second child this year. Culkin admitted that he feels like his wife is terrified for him, shouting her out in the audience and saying even if he “shames the family,” they’re going to be okay.

The actor mentioned how this was not his first time on the “SNL” stage, referencing the 1991 episode his brother hosted. The nine-year-old Culkin appeared in three sketches, two of which, he quipped, are not problematic. He threw to a clip of the goodbye section of that episode, where Macaulay was picked up by some of the cast members. As seen in the clip, Culkin got a bit jealous of his brother and wanted to be picked up himself, so he eagerly requested Kevin Nealon to give him a boost. The clip shows Culkin flexing and mugging for the camera, which the actor guessed may have been some kind of Robert De Niro impression.

Culkin is currently reprising his starring role as Roman Roy in the third season of HBO’s “Succession.” The actor earned his first Emmy nomination last year for the ruthless family drama, following two consecutive Golden Globe bids. Earlier this year, he also had a supporting role in the latest Steven Soderbergh film, “No Sudden Move.”