Kim Kardashian West’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West, O.J. Simpson and more

Despite the Kardashians’ hold on culture over the past few decades, this week’s “Saturday Night Live” marked the hosting debut of Kim Kardashian West. The reality TV star was joined by musical guest Halsey, making her fourth appearance on the NBC sketch series. Kardashian West began her monologue by observing that she’s just as surprised about her hosting as the audience. After all, she hasn’t had a movie premiere in a long time. As she joked, “I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was even premiering,” a clear reference to her leaked sex tape.

The monologue proved that Kardashian West was willing to go there about her tumultuous life, admitting she’s “more than just a pretty face,” going on to list her “good hair, great makeup, amazing boobs, and perfect butt.” She mentioned no one could accuse her of being a gold digger, unlike her mother, who was dating Corey Gamble. She continued to delve into her family’s personal life, saying it’s because of her father, Robert Kardashian, that “I met my first Black person.” If it wasn’t clear, she confirmed that she was referencing O.J. Simpson, quipping, “Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?”

She continued to take digs at her family, saying she wasn’t here to announce her candidacy for public office, poking fun at Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West. “We can’t have three failed politicians in one family.” She concluded her savage monologue by noting she already has so many more followers than viewers of “SNL,” so “tonight is just a chill intimate night for me.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian West concluded her long-running E! reality series, “Keeping Up the Kardashians,” which began in 2007. In 2021 she also separated from West, her husband of seven years, with whom she shares four children.

She also has a voice role in the new film, “PAW Patrol: The Movie.” The media mogul has been spoofed numerous times on “SNL” over the years, mostly by former cast member Nasim Pedrad.