New ‘King Richard’ trailer includes first listen of Beyoncé’s original song contender

Audiences at the world premiere screening of “King Richard” during the Telluride Film Festival earlier this year were surprised when the movie concluded with an original song by none other than Beyoncé. The Grammy Award-winning mega star has never received an Oscar nomination for her music despite previously contenders such as “Dreamgirls” (she was deemed ineligible for “Listen,” despite being one of the songwriters of the track) and her original song for “The Lion King” remake. But that could change with the new Will Smith drama about the life of Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

At the very least, that’s the hope for Warner Bros. it seems. The latest trailer for “King Richard” debuted on Thursday with an introduction from Smith and the Williams sisters and front-and-center positioning for the Beyoncé song, “Be Alive.”

“This is hustle personified,” Beyoncé sings on the inspirational track, which runs over the “King Richard” credits as real-life photos of the sisters and their family is interspersed between title cards.

“King Richard” has already generated some of the best reviews of Smith’s career and he’s widely expected to score his third Best Actor nomination for the performance. The film itself is a strong contender for a Best Picture nomination and could land in other key categories such as Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Reinaldo Marcus Green, and Best Supporting Actress for Aunjanue Ellis.

The film will debut on November 19 in theaters and on HBO Max.

