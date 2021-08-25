Is this finally Kirsten Dunst’s year to be nominated for an Oscar? ‘The Power of the Dog’ has potential

It feels like Kirsten Dunst has been on the cusp of an Oscar nomination since her career started, appearing in multiple films that have either received awards buzz or earned nominations from the motion picture academy. This year she has another project with the potential to get her to the main event: Jane Campion‘s as yet unseen “The Power of the Dog.” Some of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed so far are predicting her to receive a nom. Is she on your list of early favorites too?

Dunst stars in “Power of the Dog” as Rose, who is tormented by her brother-in-law (Benedict Cumberbatch) when her new husband (Jesse Plemons) brings her home to their ranch. The film is slated to premiere on September 2 at the Venice Film Festival, so we’ll hear early press reactions to the film soon, but even at this early stage our Experts are betting on nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor (Cumberbatch), plus wins for Best Supporting Actor (Plemons) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Dunst is currently on the bubble for Best Actress, ranked sixth in our overall odds, but seven Experts currently say she’ll get in: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Matthew Jacobs, Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). And it certainly wouldn’t be her first time in the conversation.

She has appeared in the films “Little Women” (1994), “Wag the Dog” (1997), “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004), and “Hidden Figures” (2016), all of which earned Oscar noms in major categories. And she herself has been feted by awards voters. Her breakthrough supporting performance in “Interview with the Vampire” (1994) won her critical plaudits and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Then as an adult she appeared in “Melancholia” (2011), which won her Best Actress prizes at the Cannes Film Festival and from the National Society of Film Critics.

Neither of those materialized into Oscar nominations, but since then she has had success with the TV academy: she earned an Emmy nomination in 2016 for her leading role in the second season of “Fargo,” where she also shared the screen with Plemons, who perhaps will turn out to be her good luck charm with awards voters (Dunst and Plemons have also been real-life romantic partners since 2016). If Dunst does “Power” her way to the Oscars, it’ll be a nomination (or win) almost three decades in the making.

