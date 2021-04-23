Kori Sutton (‘Hell’s Kitchen’) on winning Season 19: ‘I just lost my bananas’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Those were the longest three seconds of my life,” admits “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 winner Kori Sutton while describing the moment in the finale before she opened an unlocked door and was greeted with cheers and confetti. The executive chef from Los Angeles burst into tears when she realized she had won the reality TV competition and was chosen to lead Gordon Ramsay‘s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in Lake Tahoe. Watch our exclusive video interview with Kori above.

SEE ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Winners Ranked Worst To Best (All Seasons)

“It was scary and terrifying and exciting,” Kori recalls about the moments leading up to her victory. “You stop and think, ‘Do I really want this? Is this really what I want? What if I don’t win? But what if I do?’ I turned the door, but obviously not tight enough and it didn’t open. And then I put my hand down all the way and I pushed it and I just lost it. The first people that I saw were my son and my father and I just lost my bananas.”

Kori defeated her season-long teammate Mary Lou Davis for the title and became the seventh woman in a row to be named the last chef standing. “I think it’s more about the pressure and being able to consistently keep that ‘go mentality’ no matter what happens,” she says of the statistic. “It doesn’t say anything about the men or the women, it just happens to be the chef for the moment. I think chef Ramsay definitely picks the right candidates to be participating in the show and it just happens to be a women’s streak right now. I’m not complaining!”

Throughout the season, Kori never faced elimination. Although nominated once by the Red Team, Gordon quickly put her back in line and scolded her teammates for even thinking of ousting her. “I told them, don’t put me up!” she remembers. “They wanted to put me up for some BS reason and I went back to the dorms so mad at them.”

Watch our full interview to hear all Kori has to say about the stress and drama of Season 19. How did she get along with controversial contestants like Amber Lancaster and Marc Quinones? Did she really want to face off against Mary Lou in the finale? And what is it like to be in the kitchen with Gordon?