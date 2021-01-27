First look at Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer’: Will playing Princess Diana bring the actress a long-overdue Oscar coronation?

Is it too early to start talking about next years Best Actress race? We got a first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Neon’s upcoming biopic “Spencer,” and the role looks just as awards-baity as you’d expect. Will this earn the actress a long-overdue Oscar coronation?

Directed by “Jackie” helmer Pablo Larrain, the film focuses on one Christmas holiday in the life of Princess Diana, during which she decides to leave Prince Charles and restart her life anew. Larrain, of course, guided Natalie Portman to an Oscar nomination for her performance as former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in that 2016 biographical drama, so he could certainly do for British royalty what he did for America’s Camelot.

Stewart has been fighting for awards recognition ever since leaving the “Twilight” universe behind for the independent cinema world, winning the New York, Boston and National Society of Film Critics Circle awards as Best Supporting Actress for “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2015). Prior to that, she earned a SAG Ensemble bid for “Into the Wild” (2007).

The role of Princess Diana won raves on the TV side last year for Emma Corrin, who plays the young royal in Season 4 of “The Crown.” The British breakout is currently predicted to earn nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards according to our official racetrack odds.

At the same time, perennial Oscar bridesmaid Naomi Watts earned some of the worst reviews of her career playing the late Princess of Whales in the 2013 biopic “Diana.” So here’s hoping Stewart fares a little bit better in the high profile role.

