Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’: Does the American actress have the chops to play English royalty? [POLL]

Yes, Kristen Stewart looks the part of British royalty, but how will her accent sound? We got a first look at the former “Twilight” star turned critics darling as Princess Diana in Neon’s upcoming biopic “Spencer,” directed by “Jackie” helmer Pablo Larrain. Does the American-born Stewart have the chops to play the English icon? Let us know what you think by voting in our poll below.

Stewart has certainly proven herself since shedding her “Twilight” persona for the indie movie scene, winning supporting actress prizes at the New York, Boston and National Society of Film Critics for “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2015), plus noms at the LA and Chicago Film Critics groups that same year (she previously earned a SAG Ensemble bid for “Into the Wild”).

But this is no ordinary movie role: this is a behind-the-curtain look at the People’s Princess, a glamorous humanitarian who won the hearts of British citizens before her tragic death in 1997 at age 36. So certainly UK audiences will have their daggers out for any Yankee who dares portray their beloved Diana.

There’s sure to be extra scrutiny thanks to Emma Corrin, the British breakout who earned rave reviews last year for her performance as a young Diana in Season 4 of “The Crown.” According to our racetrack odds, she just might pick up a few nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG to go along with those sterling notices. Talk about being a tough act to follow.

And let’s not forget about what happened to poor Naomi Watts, who strove for Oscar gold by playing the late Princess in “Diana” (2013), only to earn some of the worst reviews of her career by the British press (and the American ones, for that matter). So even Watts, who was born in England and moved back-and-forth between there and Australia for most of her childhood, couldn’t escape the scrutiny of UK audiences.

Do you think Stewart will fare much better as Princess Diana?

