Lady Gaga will win Best Actress Oscar for ‘House of Gucci,’ say 41% of poll respondents — ‘Um, duh!’

The trailer for MGM’s “House of Gucci” was released last week, and based solely on that two-minute video a whopping 41% of our readers now think Lady Gaga will win the Oscar for Best Actress. “Um, duh! Gaga is one of Hollywood’s most UNDERRATED actresses,” voted this passionate group. A bigger selection of poll respondents — 51% — think she will be nominated “but won’t win.” Conversely, the remaining 8% of voters say she won’t be recognized at all because “that nom for ‘A Star Is Born’ was a fluke.” Ouch!

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott‘s period film, an Italian socialite who goes to trial for ordering the murder of her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), in the 1990s. The character is front and center in the trailer, with her wigs and accent already being topics of hot conversation in the blogosphere. Other A-list cast members include Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.

The pop star won an Oscar in 2018 for writing the song “Shallow” for “A Star Is Born.” She was also nominated for Best Actress that year, losing to Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”). Gaga’s inaugural Oscar nomination came in 2015 for writing the song “Til It Happens to You” for the documentary “The Hunting Ground,” which lost to the “Spectre” song “Writing’s On The Wall.”

Our readers aren’t the only ones who think Gaga is a major contender who should be taken seriously in this year’s Best Actress Oscar race. There’s also our Experts from major media outlets. Of these 15 pundits who’ve chimed in with their early Oscar predictions, an even dozen think Gaga will be nominated for the role. And these six forecast she’ll win: Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Clayton Davis (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety).

“House of Gucci” will be released in theaters on November 24. Here’s a closer look at some of our forum posters’ fun and fiery reactions about Gaga’s appearance in the movie trailer:

alittle03: The trailer actually succeeded my expectations! Gaga looks great and I’m excited to see her in it.

Film expert: It doesn’t look like Oscar film at all. Maybe Gaga will get nominated if she will campaign hard but that’s all.

winslets: Academy Award winner Lady Gaga! The mamacita is coming.

M: The trailer is like 80% Gaga lol. It’s hard to tell about the other actors performance. And it’s also hard to tell whether it’ll be an Oscar contender. But Gaga’s performance seems to be good.

mporter455: This is definitely a Gaga vehicle. We suspected that but the trailer really confirms it. Too early to say how it’ll play in awards season. It’s not your typical brooding, stoic Oscar contender so maybe this different tone will benefit it? Not sure, we’ll see.

estrelas: Gaga’s Italian accent was one of the best aspects of the trailer and honestly her performance. She doesn’t sound Russian, at all. In fact, most of the Italians I’ve meet had a similar accent to that of Gaga than Leto or anyone else in that trailer.

