Lady Gaga bounces back in Oscar odds following her Best Actress victory at New York Film Critics Circle

Guess what, sweetie? Lady Gaga is back in the top five of the Best Actress Oscar odds. The “House of Gucci” star dropped to sixth place at the end of last month but has now clawed her way back to fifth, no doubt buoyed by her Best Actress win at the New York Film Critics Circle last Friday.

Gaga has knocked down Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), who was as high as fourth two weeks ago but has since seen two people pass her, Gaga and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”). Kidman’s rise to third was carried by the positive reactions to her turn as Lucille Ball last month, but the mixed reviews for the film this week brought another twist to the race. She is currently neck and neck with Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), who slightly edges Kidman for second place. Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) remains far ahead in first place, while Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) has slipped from second to fourth.

The resurgence of Gaga is hardly surprising. She was already in the top five before her brief exit. She has the critical raves for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani, even from those who were not high on “House of Gucci” itself. The NYFCC win — which, as we noted, was not a complete left-field choice — signified that she’s a force to be reckoned with and taken seriously in the race. And there’s the bonus of “House of Gucci” being one of the few box office successes in the COVID-19 era.

None of this means a nomination is locked in this crowded field though. Besides Cruz, Gaga’s got two cinematic newcomers on her heels, “West Side Story’s” Rachel Zegler, in seventh, and “Licorice Pizza’s” Alana Haim, in eighth, as well as Oscar winners Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and Frances McDormand (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) rounding out the top 10. But things have been coming up Gaga recently, so don’t be shocked if she does cement her spot soon.

