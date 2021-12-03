Can Lady Gaga (‘House of Gucci’) break Oscar curse for New York Film Critics Circle winners?

On Friday, December 3, Lady Gaga was announced as the New York Film Critics Circle Awards winner for Best Actress for her performance in “House of Gucci.” She plays Patrizia Reggiani, the real-life woman who was convicted of murdering her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. NYFCC is one of the most prominent critics groups in the country, so does this boost Gaga’s chances for an Oscar nomination?

The Gotham critics’ choice winner hasn’t been nominated at the Oscars for the last three years in a row. NYFCC picks Regina Hall (“Support the Girls,” 2018), Lupita Nyong’o (“Us,” 2019), and Sidney Flanigan (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” 2020) were snubbed by the actors branch of the academy.

Prior to this losing streak, eight of the nine NYFCC Best Actress winners went on to receive Oscar nominations: Meryl Streep (“Julie and Julia,” 2009), Annette Bening (“The Kids Are All Right,” 2010), Streep again (“The Iron Lady,” 2011), Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine,” 2013), Marion Cotillard (“Two Days, One Night,” 2014), Saoirse Ronan (“Brooklyn,” 2015), Isabelle Huppert (“Elle,” 2016), and Ronan again (“Lady Bird,” 2017). Of those, Streep (for “Iron Lady”) and Blanchett ended up winning the Oscar. The lone winner left off the Oscar dance card: Rachel Weisz (“The Deep Blue Sea”) in 2012.

The good news for Gaga is that she plays a meaty, scenery-chewing role that Oscar voters often gravitate towards, in a studio film that’s already getting a major awards push. When NYFCC is out of sync with Oscars, it’s usually because the critics choose a less prominent indie, which often have a tougher time building momentum against big-budget studio awards campaigns. That won’t be a problem for Gaga, and the singer-actress is already a known quantity to the Oscars, who nominated her for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “A Star is Born” three years ago, with her winning the latter.

So do you think Gaga is looking good for another acting nomination from the Oscars?

