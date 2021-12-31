Watch out for Lady Gaga: Second time could be the charm at the Oscars

Pop icon Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta) dazzled in her debut film role in Bradley Cooper’s 2018 adaptation of “A Star is Born.” She earned stellar reviews along with her first Oscar nomination for acting. And while she lost Best Actress to Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), she did pick up the prize for Best Original Song (“Shallow”).

Now, with only her second big screen appearance, the 12-time Grammy-winner is in the Oscar race once again. She is in contention for her portrayal of the infamous Patrizia Reggiani in MGM’s family-crime epic “House of Gucci.” Despite the polarising reviews for Ridley Scott‘s film, she has been receiving raves for her portrayal of Italy’s “Black Widow” and recently won Best Actress from the New York Film Critics Circle.

With a second acting Oscar bid all but certain (she is currently ranked fifth in our odds), she could join the likes of Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman and Cher. They all won Oscars with their second nomination. Granted they all starred in Best Picture contenders.

While those prospects for “House of Gucci” are up in the air, it should still reap multiple nominations across the board, including Supporting Actor (Jared Leto), both costume and production design, make-up & hairstyling and, perhaps, film editing.

That appeal across various branches of the academy boosts Gaga’s chances over the likes of Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Penelope Cruz (“Madres Paralelas”), Jodie Comer (“The Last Duel”) and Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”). Each could end up the sole nominee from their respective films.

Likewise the boffo box office opening of “House of Gucci” (north of $110 million and counting) gives Gaga an edge over current frontrunner Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) who headlines an indie drama as well as both Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) who star in streaming films.

Take a read of some excerpts from her rave reviews and then make your Best Actress predictions.

“There is […] no one in ‘House of Gucci’ who can ultimately contend with the force of nature that is Lady Gaga. In a movie that delights in its own counterfeit charms, she is very much the real deal.” (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)

“[Gaga] turns every single scene she appears in into a grand, glorious showcase. Her hand gestures alone are worthy of close reading. She’s Lady Macbeth as diva, darling, and dancing queen.” (Alissa Wilkinson, Vox)

“You get a supernova blazing at the center of all of it that burns everything superfluous away. If the film is remembered for anything, it’s for being Exhibit A as what a great actor she is. Forget Gucci. Long live the house that Gaga built.” (David Fear, Rolling Stone)

“Be warned, fellow best actress contenders: The power of Gaga is undeniable as she rules ‘House of Gucci’ with powerful panache and addictive swagger.” (Brian Truitt, USA Today)

“It’s only thumbs up for Lady Gaga, who puts real sizzle in the Oscar race […] by giving a flat-out fabulous performance as Patrizia Reggiani.” (Peter Travers, ABC News)

