Will Lady Gaga win Oscar and Grammy in the same year … again?

Lady Gaga had a good winter in 2019. On February 10 of that year she added three Grammys to her career haul, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Visual Media Song for “Shallow” from her film “A Star is Born.” Exactly two weeks later she won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Winning both awards in the same season is impressive enough, but there’s a chance she could do it again in 2022.

She’s a Best Actress Oscar contender for her role in Ridley Scott‘s true-crime drama “House of Gucci,” in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci. As of this writing Gaga is on the bubble for a nomination, ranked sixth with 19/2 odds based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. But 12 of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed are betting on her to make the cut, with Jazz Tangcay (Variety) currently predicting her to win.

So she’s got a real chance for Oscar gold, but the Grammys may be her safer bet since she has more chances to prevail. She and Tony Bennett are nominated five times for their collaborative album “Love for Sale,” on which they perform classic songs by composer Cole Porter. The collection is up for Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Album, while their single “I Get a Kick Out of You” is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video.

Gaga and Bennett probably have the strongest chance to win Traditional Pop Album. They previously won that award in 2015 for their previous album of duets, “Cheek to Cheek.” What’s more, Bennett has won that award a whopping 13 times overall, which is almost half of all awards that have been given out in the category since it was first awarded in 1992. Since this is Bennett’s last album (he’s been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016), the academy may be even more strongly compelled to celebrate him.

So for Gaga it’s just a question of how many academies will be eager to celebrate her too.

