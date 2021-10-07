Larry the Cable Guy (‘The Masked Singer’ Baby) unmasked interview: ‘Boy, what a letdown’ after panel guessed Bruce Willis

“Are you not entertained?” asked Larry the Cable Guy when he shocked panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger after being revealed as the creepy-ish but loveable Baby on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” He was the fifth colorful creature to be sent home from Season 6 of the Fox reality TV competition. Baby’s final performance was “Meet the Flintstones” by Hoyt Curtin.

“We said his name so many times and now he finally showed up in a Baby costume!” exclaimed host Nick Cannon during Larry’s unmasked interview. “This is probably the first [season] you guys didn’t say Larry the Cable Guy.” Prior to Baby’s unmasking, Jenny put on a large pink wig and appeared confident in her guess. “Jenny played my girlfriend in one of my movies,” Larry said. “So when you came up with that wig on I thought you knew! I thought, well, she’s doing the trailer park girl.”

Even though Jenny had co-starred with Larry in a film, she was convinced the Baby was movie star Bruce Willis and her first impression guess was Kurt Russell. “Everybody thought, here’s Bruce Willis!” joked Larry. “Boy, what a letdown. Everybody was all pumped up to see this action hero.” Jenny wasn’t alone in her misguided prediction. Robin guessed tough guy Chuck Norris, Nicole initially said Oscar winner Michael Caine before switching to “Late Late Show” host James Corden. Ken’s first impression was Hugh Jackman, but he ended up settling on TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

Despite all the terrible guesses from the panel, plenty of clues were pointing to Larry the Cable Guy. The car in his package was a clue to Larry’s role as the voice of Tow Mater in Disney’s “Cars.” Larry replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in the sequel to “Jingle All the Way.” The tooth in Baby’s package was a clue to Larry’s starring role in “Tooth Fairy 2.” The badge in Baby’s package was a clue to Larry’s role as a deputy in “Witless Protection,” co-starring none other than Jenny herself.

Larry the Cable Guy was the fourth performer eliminated from Group A and the fifth overall. His exit was preceded by Group A singers Dwight Howard as Octopus, Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature and Toni Braxton as Pufferfish. Last week, Tyga as Dalmation became the first singer eliminated from Group B. The contestants advancing from Group A are Bull, Hamster, Pepper and Skunk. “The Masked Singer” will continue on Wednesday, October 13 with a new wildcard entering the competition as Group B performs for the second time.

