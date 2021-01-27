Laura Linney: Golden Globe win after Emmy loss for ‘Ozark’?

Laura Linney is all but certain to earn her lucky seventh Golden Globe nomination this year. Surprisingly, it would be her first for “Ozark,” in which she has played the cunning Wendy Byrde for three seasons. While she did not end up winning the Emmy last September, the actress just picked up a Critics’ Choice Award nomination — her first for “Ozark” from that group — and she could be on the path to earning her third career Golden Globe.

Linney is beloved by the Golden Globes. She was first nominated on the film side for “You Can Count on Me” in 2001, followed by “Kinsey” in 2005 and “The Squid and the Whale” in 2006. She lost those three races but won on the TV side for the limited series “John Adams” in 2009 and the comedy series “The Big C” in 2011. Linney has not been cited by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since reaping a second consecutive bid for “The Big C” in 2012.

Surprisingly “Ozark” has only earned a pair of Globe nominations for Linney’s leading man Jason Bateman. However our exclusive odds predict the Netflix crime drama will be major contender for Season 3, with nominations for the series, Linney, Bateman,and supporting players Julia Garner and Tom Pelphrey.

On our Best TV Drama Actress chart, Linney sits in second place behind Olivia Colman in “The Crown.” Colman won last year for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. However, she now she faces splitting votes with co-star Emma Corrin who has been hailed for her portrayal of Diana, the Princess of Wales. If HFPA voters are torn between the queen and the princess, Linney could well emerge as the consensus candidate.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?