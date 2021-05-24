LeAnn Rimes returns to ‘The Masked Singer’ as guest panelist in Season 5 finale

Last year, “The Masked Singer” viewers witnessed the fourth winner being crowned when Sun (LeAnn Rimes) took home the Golden Mask over Mushroom (Aloe Blacc) and Crocodile (Nick Carter). Rimes now returns to Fox’s reality TV show during the May 26 finale to help reign in the fifth champion. But will it be Black Swan, Piglet or Chameleon that claims victory? Make your predictions before the episode airs Wednesday night on Fox.

Rimes will appear in the Season 5 finale as a guest panelist alongside regular celebrity sleuths Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. She’ll join in the fun by guessing which famous faces might be hiding underneath the final three masks.

Sun became the second female winner on Fox’s reality TV show following Night Angel (Kandi Burruss) in the third season; the first two winners were Monster (T-Pain) and Fox (Wayne Brady). How fitting that Rimes won the Golden Mask — after all, this shining star was the first contestant to perform in Season 4, setting the bar extremely high with her “Cuz I Love You” cover. Throughout the competition the panelists threw out all kinds of names, but in the end only Jenny and Nicole guessed Sun was the former child singer.

Following her triumphant unmasking, Rimes confessed the judges said so many kind words about her performance of “When the Party’s Over” that she was literally “crying behind the mask.” At that stage in the competition, Rimes wanted to do something she thought “no one else would do, which was to come out and sing a cappella and to really bring the emotion” at a time when she felt “everybody would go for these big, belting moments.”

Find out who wins Season 5 when the finale airs Wednesday, May 26 on Fox. In the meantime, refresh your memory on all of the show’s unmaskings through the years by scrolling through our “The Masked Singer” reveals photo gallery.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.