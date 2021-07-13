‘Lego Masters’ schedule: No episode on July 13, but it returns on July 20

If you tune in to Fox on Tuesday, July 13 hoping to see the latest episode of “Lego Masters,” you’re about to be sorely disappointed. Instead, the network is broadcasting the annual MLB All-Star Game from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. But don’t worry, your favorite brick-building reality TV show will return the the schedule next week, July 20. That’s when the remaining eight teams will compete in an exciting “Demolition Derby.”

Here is how Fox describes the upcoming sixth episode of Season 2: “Contestants must build an exact replica of Will Arnett‘s Lego Lamborghini from memory; contestants enter a Demolition Derby battle, in which each team must build a wild, remote-controlled concept car that fights it out against the others.”

Last week, the duos competed in a unique challenge in which they had to create builds that floated in the air. The winners of the high-stakes challenge were brothers Mark & Steven, who finally showed their creativity thanks to their “Floating Gnome Forest.” They were also awarded the coveted Golden Brick, which can save them at a later date if they feel like their performance isn’t up to snuff.

At the other end of the spectrum, the judges decided the time had come for friends Randall & Syreeta to float off into the sunset because their “Hot Air Balloon” creation failed to impress. Friends Natalie & Michelle were also in the bottom two because of their too-detailed “Whisper’s Planter” build, but were ultimately spared from elimination.

After five episodes, the eight teams still in the running to join the “Lego Masters” winners list are:

Zack & Wayne (Brothers)

Mark & Steven (Brothers)

Natalie & Michelle (Friends)

Maria & Philip (Married)

Susan & Jen (Friends)

Dave & Richard (Friends)

Caleb & Jacob (Brothers)

Bryan & Lauren (Siblings)

Who are you rooting for to win? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.