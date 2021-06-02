‘Lego Masters’ season 2 episode 1 recap: Will Arnett returns with 12 new teams [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After a bumpy delay brought about by Covid-19, the second season of “Lego Masters” has finally debuted on the Fox network. Host Will Arnett and judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard returned to help mentor the all-new builders in creative challenges involving everyone’s favorite childhood block toys. This time around there are 12 teams of two (see below) fighting for their chance to take home the ultimate prize of $100,000 and the “Lego Master” trophy. Which team was the first to be eliminated during the season premiere?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 1, titled “LEGO Day Parade,” to find out what happened Tuesday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring builders on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list.

Here are the Season 2 cast breakdowns (click here for photos and details):

Zack and Wayne (Brothers)

Zach and Tim (Son-Father)

Mark and Steven (Brothers)

Syreeta and Randall (Friends)

Natalie and Michelle (Friends)

Paras and Moto (Friends)

Maria and Philip (Married Couple)

Susan and Jen (Friends)

Jack and Dawn (Siblings)

Dave and Richard (Friends)

Caleb and Jacob (Brothers)

Bryan and Lauren (Siblings)

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In last season’s finale, it all came down to Tyler & Amy vs. Mark & Boone vs. Sam & Jessica. The final challenge of Season 1 was for the contestants to design an original Lego art sculpture in a 24-hour period, with the judges choosing to award Tyler & Amy with the grand prize. But enough about last year — it’s time to start Season 2!

8:05 p.m. — The teams arrive on set and Will welcomes them to “the greatest competition ever assembled.” He promises Season 2 will be bigger and better, upping the game from three million bricks to five million with a grand prize totaling $100,001. Yes, that’s a $1 increase from last season. Oh wait, just kidding! The prize is still $100,000. The first challenge is “The Lego Day Parade,” which challenges contestants to build their very own floats that best represent them. Brickmasters Amy and Jamie arrive to judge each float and emphasize creativity, storytelling and personality. Let’s go!

8:25 p.m. — The teams begin designing their floats with the challenge of showing “movement” of some sort. Designs range from hip-hop to parenthood and even dedications to relatives no longer alive. This is a very colorful cast of varying ages and personalities. Mark & Steven reveal that they defeated last season’s winner, Tyler, at a different Lego competition. Will they be the ones to beat? As time marches on, Will halts the competition and announces it’s time to take this parade to the next level. A marching band arrives and leaves behind a Lego box containing a golden brick. The team that has it in their possession can use it to save themselves from elimination. The team with the best parade float today will win that golden brick. There are just six hours left to build.

8:35 p.m. — More time passes and with less than an hour left to finish their floats, some teams are starting to feel the pressure. Jack & Dawn have created a butterfly that may be too heavy to move its wings. They scrap their original plan and decide to work on making the butterfly’s legs move rather than its wings. Jack is “freaking out a little bit.” Meanwhile, only two of four wheels are functional on Susan & Jen’s float and they haven’t even finished building their swan. At last, time runs out and for better or worse, it’s time to throw a parade!

8:45 p.m. — Teams have spent 14 hours building their floats while incorporating personality, style and movement. The brickmasters will review each float to determine who takes home the golden brick. So let’s check out these floats! Zack & Wayne created “Soaring Dragon” as a tribute to their Chinese culture. There is a blue dragon and a red dragon, both moving from top to bottom. The judges seem highly impressed. Syreeta & Randall created “Journey Through the Elements,” a hip-hop theme that includes a DJ, break dancers and graffiti artists. The judges critique the movement aspect of their record player, which could be difficult to see from the side of the float. Paras & Moto created “Present Day,” which includes two parent robots and two children robots to represent the fact that both of these engineers are also parents. The judges are impressed with their colors and how well the robots move, but they wish the team would have exaggerated things a bit more to make their story clear.

8:50 p.m. — Susan & Jen created “Becoming,” which represents their journey as mothers constantly reinventing themselves. There is a large swan as the centerpiece, but it looks like they never were able to get all four wheels to rotate. Caleb & Jacob created “A Lifelong Exhibition,” representing two explorers on a mission to get a coveted diamond ring to restore peace in the land. They’ve got a lot of imagination! The judges are thrilled by the theatrics on this float. Mark & Steven created “The World Serpent,” an eye-catching monster chasing a fleet of Viking warriors. The judges praise their fun building techniques, but aren’t sure it represents the brothers. Dave & Richard created “Iconic Eats,” a float that represents popular foods from their hometowns of Chicago and New York. We see pizza and hot dogs, with rotating letters that reveal the names of each city. The judges are thrilled with this and appreciate the personal story it tells.

8:55 p.m. — Tim & Zach have created “Four Seasons,” representing the various climates in their home state of Michigan. A rotating clock represents the passage of time. The judges suggest they could have made fewer little figures and been more bold with their construction. Lauren & Bryan created “Sibling Storytime,” with a prince desperately clinging onto Rapunzel’s hair, aggravating the woman with long tresses. The judges call their colors “clever.” Michelle & Natalie created “Color-Splosion,” representing the do-it-yourself moms and how their story began with a can of paint. We see four paint cans with paint dripping down, with one of the lids spinning around, splattering paint everywhere. The judges commend this duo for creating something that is obviously theirs without needing an introduction. Jack & Dawn created “Kelsey’s Butterfly,” celebrating their great niece Kelsey who died at the age of 16. The judges get emotional listening to this heartfelt story, but challenge this duo to get more comfortable with movement. Maria & Philip created “Bedtime Story,” representing their love of story time with their own children. The judges say this float would be more successful if one of the sheep were jumping. They also wished the float overall was “more grand.”

8:59 p.m. — The teams head into the build room as the judges deliberate. The bottom two teams are Susan & Jen and Maria & Philip. As they brace to find out who has been eliminated, Amy reveals that nobody is going home today. Relief rushes over both teams and now we get to find out which team won this challenge and will become the recipients of the golden brick. The winners of the Lego Parade are Zack & Wayne. Steven & Mark finished a close second. That’s a wrap for this season premiere!