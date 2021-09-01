‘Lego Masters’ season 2 episode 10 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Flip My Block’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into this week’s all-new episode of “Lego Masters,” the Final 4 teams were ready to duke it out: Zack & Wayne (brothers), Mark & Steven (brothers), Natalie & Michelle (friends) and Caleb & Jacob (brothers). Host Will Arnett and Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard challenged the remaining duos with flipping a boring Lego neighborhood into a block filled with action-packed dream homes. So which team ended up being eliminated? Plus: did Mark & Steven finally use the golden brick they’d been holding on to since the fifth episode?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 10, titled “Flip My Block,” to find out what happened Tuesday, August 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring builders on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In the ninth episode, friends Dave & Richard were eliminated in the “Land & Sea” challenge when their penguin & coral mash-up turned out to be just a penguin with colorful hair. The top two teams of the week were Zack & Wayne and Caleb & Jacob, with Caleb & Jacob prevailing because of their chameleon & lobster build. That was their first win of the season, tying them with Natalie & Michelle and Zack & Wayne; Mark & Steven still lead the competition with two overall victories. Who will prevail tonight?

8:05 p.m. — The contestants walk into the build room and learn about the “Flip My Block” home makeover challenge. They must turn mundane homes into the wildest houses in the country. The Brickmasters expect the models to be fun, colorful and wild. With 11 hours to build, the teams get started on this challenge.

8:15 p.m. — The Brickmasters want to see the whole property come to life in ways we’ve never seen before. The teams must use all the original bricks from the existing house. Michelle & Natalie are early favorites because these are two “DIY” ladies with renovation experience. Caleb & Jacob are coming off a recent win and could have continued momentum. Mark & Steven excite the Brickmasters by working on a haunted house. Even though they have the golden brick the brothers want to excel in every challenge. Caleb & Jacob are working on a ski resort that includes a moving house and a ski lift. Zack & Wayne seem to be experts on hooking up Lego motors for motion, but Michelle & Natalie are struggling with that aspect.

8:25 p.m. — Zack & Wayne are building a flying house in the shape of a pig. Pigs represent great wealth so whoever lives here is “really rich.” Amy loves the imagination. With seven hours left to build, Will throws in a twist. Each team will grab a box containing random things that must be incorporated into their builds. Caleb & Jacob get snakes, Mark & Steven get cups, Natalie & Michelle get clown hair (?) and Zack & Wayne get snowboards. Those snowboards would have been much more useful at Caleb & Jacob’s ski resort!

8:35 p.m. — The Brickmasters seem concerned about Caleb & Jacob. They have a lot left to build and the clock is ticking. Natalie & Michelle have turned their clown hair into cotton candy bushes, which is a great landscaping idea outside their circus tent. There is one hour remaining in this challenge and teams are beginning to panic as time winds down. Moving these large builds into the gallery is a stressful operation. Mark & Steven break part of their roof off, but everything is fine. Time officially expires and it’s time for judgement.

8:45 p.m. — It’s time to take a look at the hottest block in the nation. Mark & Steven have decided to cash in their golden brick as an insurance policy. It was their last week to use it so it was a no-brainer. Zack & Wayne are up first with a “Flying Pig Home.” The wings are moving as the pig rotates in a circle, but I don’t think this really even looks much like a pig. But who cares what I think? The Brickmasters love it and call it an “incredible build.” Mark & Steven show off their “Rock N’ Roll Haunted House.” The Brickmasters would have liked more colorful details, but like the moving plant monster.

8:55 p.m. — Michelle & Natalie present “Under the Big Top.” They’re having trouble getting the electronics to work and it takes a while to get the big top spinning. The Brickmasters love the movement of this circus and the cotton candy trees. The popcorn machine is “really great” and the clown car adds humor. Last up are Caleb & Jacob and their “Ski Resort.” There’s a giant volcano spewing snakes next to the ski hill, but who cares? There’s a moving ski lift, but the Brickmasters would have liked to see more details in the building. These two could be in trouble.

8:59 p.m. — The Brickmasters deliberate and decide the best build of the day belongs to Mark & Steven. The team heading home is…NOBODY! Will says the builds were all too good and everybody is safe. Next week all five teams will compete for three spots in the finale.