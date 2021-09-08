‘Lego Masters’ season 2 episode 11 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Cliffhanger’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After last week’s shocking non-elimination on “Lego Masters,” the Top 4 teams were still in contention to win the $100,000 grand prize. They are: Mark & Steven (brothers), Zack & Wayne (brothers), Natalie & Michelle (friends) and Caleb & Jacob (brothers). This week, host Will Arnett and Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard tasked the duos with creating gravity-defying castles off the edge of a cliff. The longer the castles, the bigger the risks. So which team ended up being cut just before the Final 3?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 11, titled “Cliffhanger,” to find out what happened Tuesday, September 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring builders on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In the 10th episode, Mark & Steven finally used their golden brick, but it was essentially a wash since the judges later named them the winners of the challenge because of their spooky “Rock N’ Roll Haunted House” creation. The other three teams were each at risk of going home, but then Will shocked them all by announcing no one would be eliminated. According to him, all of the builds were simply too good that week. That means one couple will definitely be going home tonight … right? Let’s find out!

8:10 p.m. — A trip to the finale hangs in the balance when Will announces this cliffhanger of a challenge. The builders will construct a castle on the edge of a cliff while telling a daring story. The one that stands out the furthest will automatically advance to the finals and the remaining three will be judged in overall aesthetics, creativity, storytelling and technical ability. The teams have 12 hours to work. Get your brick on!

8:25 p.m. — Zack & Wayne would like to win the automatic trip to the finale and plan to build their castle six feet out from the cliff. Will that be enough? Amy says she wants more than “long and strong” builds, she wants epic stories told within this challenge. Mark & Steven hope to enhance their build with a creature emerging from the castle. They’re not confident in building the longest, strongest castle, but they do know they have a leg up on some of the competition with their ability to tell a compelling story. Natalie & Michelle also resign the idea of building the furthest out and plan to focus on aesthetics. It sounds like Zack & Wayne could be getting a free ride to the finale unless their castle completely crumbles. Caleb & Jacob get creative, knowing that their bridge has a high likelihood of collapsing. To deal with that, they plan to deliberately build a “collapsing bridge” emerging from their castle. As a side wager, Caleb & Jacob have challenged Mark & Steven for their title of “Castle Bros.” If Caleb & Jacob beat them in this challenge, they will take the title from the reigning “Castle Bros.” If they lose, Mark & Steven will refer to Caleb & Jacob as “the jesters.”

8:35 p.m. — With eight hours remaining, Natalie & Michelle are feeling the heat. They have spent a lot of time building their “cardboard castle” but aren’t sure how to build outward as far as the Brickmasters expect them to. They’re thinking of building a telescope coming out from their castle in order to get some length. Zack & Wayne are concerned that they’re castle could fall off the structure. If that happens, they’re basically screwed because they’ve spent very little time on aesthetics. With less than six hours of build time, they’re still trying to figure out their story. They do, however, know they’re dedicating this build to Wayne’s friend Greg who passed away from cancer. Over at Natalie & Michelle’s station, their telescope is not coming together very well. They could be headed towards disaster.

8:45 p.m. — Natalie & Michelle have no choice but to shorten their telescope. One hour remains in the challenge and they definitely look like the most vulnerable team. Time expires and each team is forced to put their bricks down. It’s time to find out who has the best castle on a cliff! Mark & Steven have built the “Gem Mine Castle,” with a gem dragon busting out of a gate, chasing down a rogue miner racing off with the prized jewel. The Brickmasters call it “imaginative,” but the dragon is missing wings.

8:55 p.m. — Caleb & Jacob have built the “Collapsing Castle,” which is hosting a joisting final while a random fisherman catches a creature that begins pulling down the entire structure. The Brickmasters call it “striking,” “playful” and fantastically engineered. Natalie & Michelle have built the “Kids Cardboard Castle,” which tells the story of Elmer, who builds a castle out of cardboard boxes. The Brickmasters praise the duo for going into the mind of a kid and taking a risk. They just wish the telescope came out further. Zack & Wayne have built “Heaven’s Castle,” an homage to Asian construction and Wayne’s friend. The Brickmasters are impressed that the castle is built out from the wall and think the engineering is fantastic.

8:59 p.m. — The first team to advance to the finale, with a kingdom that stretched out a whopping six feet, is Zack & Wayne. But who will join them? The Brickmasters deliberate and deliver the exciting, yet devastating news. The team that built the most impressive castle and will become the second team in the finale is Caleb & Jacob. They have also stolen the title of “Castle Bros” from Mark & Steven. Finally, the third and final team to earn a spot in the finale is Mark & Steven. Sadly, Natalie & Michelle have been eliminated one week before the season finale. The Brickmasters praise them for delivering some of the most imaginative builds and inspiring young girls. Next week, three sets of brothers will face off in an epic battle for the “Lego Masters” trophy.