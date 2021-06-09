‘Lego Masters’ season 2 episode 2 recap: Which team was eliminated in ‘Hero Shot’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

If explosions are your thing, the second episode of “Lego Masters” Season 2 was right up your alley. The 12 duos of builders put their stunt “minifigures” to the test by creating movie action scenes with explosive payoffs. Will Arnett was back as host while Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard returned as the judges. Which team came up with the most immersive build and wound up as the winners of this fun challenge? And which duo lacked in creativity and execution and was eliminated from the show?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 2, titled “Hero Shot,” to find out what happened Tuesday, June 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring builders on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list. Here are the teams still in the competition:

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In last week’s premiere, brothers Zack & Wayne won the inaugural Lego Day Parade — and the Golden Brick — thanks to their “Soaring Dragon” build that highlighted their Chinese culture. Brothers Mark & Steven came in second place for their “World Serpent” creation. The bottom two teams were married couple Maria & Philip and friends Susan & Jen, however nobody ended up going home. But enough about last week — let’s get to the second episode!

8:05 p.m. — The challenge this week is explosive. Each team will build their own slow-motion hero shots. They will pick their own mini figurine at random and build something to explode “epically” in super slow motion behind them. The hero shots will be made cinematic with one of four blast-tastic substances: Glitter, slime, water or dust. So how do they determine who gets what? By drawing from a bowl.

8:10 p.m. — The brickmasters tell the teams that they’re looking for “one-take epic stunt scenes” as well as staging and technical skills. Will reminds them that they have to keep their mini figs safe from the explosion. They have 10 hours to build. Let’s go! The teams hit the work room to begin designing and building out their projects.

8:30 p.m. — With half of the build time expired, Randall & Syreeta are beginning to feel the pressure. They are nervous their wall is not as creative as some of the other designs in the room, and if the structure is too solid, it won’t explode in grand fashion. They dump the wall and decide to build a different castle that will explode. That’s a lot of time wasted! Meanwhile, Zach & Wayne are scoping out the room and pondering whether or not this will be the right challenge to use their golden brick to secure their own safety. Will announces just one hour of build time remains!

8:35 p.m. — Time has expired and as the teams check out each other’s work, the most intimidating duo appears to be siblings Bryan & Lauren with a pretty “epic” frog. Before we are wowed by these hero shots, Zach & Wayne opt to NOT use their golden brick. Let’s blow stuff up! First up is Dave & Richard who chose the Violin Guy and their element is dust. Their story is called “In the Key of G Major” and Violin Guy will create a symphony of destruction that will destroy a factory to bring harmonic balance back to the land. The build is completely decimated in what the brickmasters call “an epic explosion,” leaving behind just the Violin Guy and a couple of musical notes. Next Michelle & Natalie present their “Intergalactic Pick Me Up” featuring Intergalactic Girl blowing up a cafe’ serving decaf coffee disguised as regular. The explosion works and the brickmasters call it a “celebration of creativity.”

8:45 p.m. — Maria & Philip present their “Cabaret Getaway” featuring Cabaret Singer blowing up her hotel in what the brickmasters call “a clever choice” with their water fountain. Next Caleb & Jacob show “Rocket Boy Defends the Moon” with their superhero Rocket Boy blowing up alien invaders into nothing but glitter. The brickmasters call it “really clever” and “almost like a fireworks show.” Next is Moto & Paras with their story, “The Break and the Rainbow Aftermath.” Animals have called upon the Goddess of the Water to use her rainbow magic to break a dam. The brickmasters compliment the creativity of their explosion and their deliberate placement of each color of the rainbow. Next, Susan & Jen present “Problem Solved,” in which the Wizard makes some potion that boils over, transforming a spider into a giant mutant. The only way to get rid of this pest is to blow the whole place up. The explosion works beautifully and the brickmasters call them “so clever” for the spider build and how the glitter flew through the air.

8:50 p.m. — Lauren & Bryan show off their “Lola and Pollen Plot,” featuring the Ladybug creating a pollen bomb to exterminate a giant frog predator. The brickmasters love this frog and thankfully it explodes. It was “impressive to see as an explosion” and “deliberate.” Next Randall & Syreeta display “Bonita Apple Bomb,” which features Centaur Warrior blowing up an evil wizard. The explosion doesn’t look as good as some others, with the walls barely coming down. But the brickmasters love the dust shooting straight up in the air and called that part “magical.” Next are Jack & Dawn with “Opal the Jewel Thief” featuring a jewel thief upset with rats in a jewelry store selling plastic jewels. She’s taking matters into their own hands by blowing it all up. The brickmasters dock them some points for leaving empty space in their build and having an underwhelming explosion.

8:55 p.m. — Steven & Mark present “Watermelon Madness” featuring Plant Monster bombing a watermelon. It exploded beautifully, but unfortunately knocked over their hero, which is a big no-no. The brickmasters had high expectations for these two and call this a “real tragedy.” Zack & Wayne are next with “Captain Blastro” featuring their alien hero blowing up a spaceship and giant monster to protect his planet. The explosion goes perfectly, with all the aliens left safe and secure. The brickmasters call this “a testament to your ability to control the destruction.” Tim & Zach show their “World Domination” featuring a mad scientist ready to blow things up with his army of creatures. The viles explode perfectly, but the leave a wall standing that was supposed to fall and reveal a “POW!” sign. The brickmasters were underwhelmed by that finale.

8:59 p.m. — The brickmasters decide which two teams produced the best hero shots: Lauren & Bryan and Dave & Richard. The winner of this challenge is Lauren & Bryan with “Lola and the Pollen Plot.” Next the bottom two are called out: Tim & Zach and Jack & Dawn. Both teams had trouble properly blowing up their displays, but the team leaving first are Jack & Dawn. The senior siblings bid a tearful farewell to their competitors.