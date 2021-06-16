‘Lego Masters’ season 2 episode 3 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Make and Shake’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

As the third episode of “Lego Masters” Season 2 was all about designing buildings that could withstand earthquakes, it was no surprise seeing Jennifer Love Hewitt of “9-1-1” fame as the week’s special guest star. The 11 remaining teams created tall structures that could pass the “brickter scale” test, with the losing duo eating rubble and being eliminated from the competition. Will Arnett returned as host alongside Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. So how’d it all play out?

SEE Everything to know about ‘Lego Masters’ Season 2

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 3, titled “Make and Shake,” to find out what happened Tuesday, June 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring builders on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list. Here are the teams still in the competition:

Zack and Wayne (Brothers)

Zach and Tim (Son-Father)

Mark and Steven (Brothers)

Syreeta and Randall (Friends)

Natalie and Michelle (Friends)

Paras and Moto (Friends)

Maria and Philip (Married Couple)

Susan and Jen (Friends)

Dave and Richard (Friends)

Caleb and Jacob (Brothers)

Bryan and Lauren (Siblings)

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In the second episode, siblings Bryan & Lauren won the Hero Shot challenge thanks to their ladybug and frog display. Friends Dave & Richard came in second place for their musical note creation. The bottom two teams were son-father Zach & Tim and boomer biker siblings Jack & Dawn, with the Brickmasters deciding to send home the latter team. But enough about last week — let’s get to the third episode!

8:05 p.m. — Will informs the teams that their challenge this week is to construct a building strong enough to withstand an earthquake. Structural integrity and beauty will come together as teams build their structures on a shake plate. The longer their structure survives on this shake plate, the longer they’re likely to survive elimination. Moto & Paras feel like they’re early favorites to win this challenge since they are engineers. The buildings have to be at least four feet tall and the strongest ones will finish on top. The weakest buildings will land on the bottom and be judged by aesthetics to determine which team gets eliminated. Everyone has eight hours to build. Let’s go!

8:15 p.m. — Teams are designing their structures and some appear more confident than others. As noted earlier, Moto & Paras seem confident in their design skills, but Zach & Tim are a little worried about their storyline and the Brickmasters are already criticizing their aesthetic. Mark & Stephen don’t seem intimidated at all. Meanwhile, Zack & Wayne always have the opportunity to use the golden brick if they get too nervous about their structure.

8:35 p.m. — Time is up and we see a beautiful city of buildings while they’re still standing. But how strong are they? Zack & Wayne are not feeling good about the strength of their structure and decide to cash in their golden brick. Wow! This is an early challenge to lose their golden brick, let’s see if it was the right decision!

8:45 p.m. — Mark & Steven are up first with “Bottom to Top Structure,” which is a lighthouse that is thick and sturdy at the bottom and hollow near the top. They make it all the way to level 8 on the brickter scale, which seems good to me but they’re disappointed. Next up are Michelle & Natalie with “Stacking Brick,” which is a three-tier cake. They reach level 9 on the brickter before it completely crumbles, which will keep them safe this week. Next, Maria & Philip present their “Stacking Brick Ball Joint,” which has beautiful blooming vines throughout. It reaches level 10 on the brickter scale, which absolutely floors the married couple.

8:50 p.m. — Moto & Paras created “Pillar Structure” and they are disappointed with the look of their building overall. Although they’re unhappy with the exterior, they hope the core can withstand all the way to the end of the shake. Portions begin to fall off at level 2, but the skeleton holds strong all the way up to level 11. Lauren & Bryan have “Brick Layer Structure,” which is a birthday cake packed solid with bricks. The hefty build reaches level 10 and keeps the siblings safe. Next, Randall & Syreeta have “Brick and Technic,” which is a record building called Crown Records. It withstands the shake until level 10, keeping them safe as well. Next up Zack & Wayne show off their structure despite using their golden brick. They’re safe no matter what, but the building falls on level 10. Perhaps that golden nugget was used prematurely. Dave & Richard’s “Tube and Beam Exoskeleton” hits 11 on the brickter scale, proving to be one of the strongest in the competition.

8:55 p.m. — Caleb & Jacob created “Flexible Base” using Lego rubber tires. They hope the tires absorb the shake, but it crashed down on level 8. Next up are Tim & Zach with “Interlocking T-Structure.” They have to do better than an 8 on the brickter scale to stay out of the bottom. Unfortunately, it crumbles at level 8. Last are Susan & Jen with their “Brick and Technic” haunted high rise. They use technic, internally, all the way up the building. It holds strong to level 11 and these moms are thrilled!

8:59 p.m. — Three teams managed to reach level 11 on the brickter scale, which means the Brickmasters will choose the winner based on aesthetics. The winner of today’s challenge are Dave & Richard for delivering a colorful and deliberate build. But who will be packing their bags and heading home? Caleb & Jacob, Tim & Zach and Mark & Steven were the lowest scorers, surviving to level 8 on the brickter scale. The team with the least pleasing aesthetic and heading home tonight are Tim & Zach. The father and son duo have enjoyed their time together in this competition and are happy to have the memories.