‘Lego Masters’ season 2 episode 4 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Hats Incredible’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“We want to see the hottest and most outrageous Lego hats on the planet,” host Will Arnett proclaimed at the top of Tuesday’s fourth episode of “Lego Masters.” The remaining 10 teams were tasked with building high-fashion Lego hats and walking them down the runway, all while being judged for their creativity and ingenuity by Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. So which team won the pose-tastic challenge, and which team ended up being eliminated?

SEE Everything to know about ‘Lego Masters’ Season 2

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 4, titled “Hats Incredible,” to find out what happened Tuesday, June 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring builders on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list. Here are the teams still in the competition:

Zack & Wayne (Brothers)

Mark & Steven (Brothers)

Syreeta & Randall (Friends)

Natalie & Michelle (Friends)

Paras & Moto (Friends)

Maria & Philip (Married Couple)

Susan & Jen (Friends)

Dave & Richard (Friends)

Caleb & Jacob (Brothers)

Bryan & Lauren (Siblings)

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In the third episode, friends Dave and Richard won the “Make and Shake” challenge thanks to their “Tube and Beam Exoskeleton” building that hit an 11 on the brickter scale. The bottom three teams were father-son duo Zach and Tim, brothers Mark and Steven, and brothers Caleb and Jacob, with the Brickmasters deciding to send home the parent-child duo. But enough about last week — let’s get to the fourth episode!

8:05 p.m. — The contestants walk in on Will during a sexy photo shoot and soon learn this week’s challenge is all about fashion. This week each team will build a wearable work of Lego fashion — for your head. Yes, they’re making hats! And at the end of this episode, the contestants will model their creations themselves. The Brickmasters instruct them to unleash their “inner fashion designer” and also clarify that the contestants must model their hat and strike a hands-free pose for five seconds. It’s time to get their brick on!

8:15 p.m. — Each team has been assigned a color palate and begin their design process. Last week’s winners Dave & Richard have their hearts set on a Carnival theme while Zack & Wayne hope to make a comeback after last week’s scare that cost them their golden brick. Mark & Steven aren’t feeling good about being in the bottom three last week so this week they’re building a huge pirate hat. They seem pretty jazzed about it.

8:20 p.m. — Michelle & Natalie have concerns their asymmetrical hat won’t balance properly during the runway challenge. Meanwhile, Dave & Richard are having difficulty creating “feathers” out of Legos. Randall & Syreeta are particularly excited about this challenge and are inspired by their grandmother’s church hats and are combining that look with an Egyptian theme. Technical elements are key as the teams try to complete their hats with creativity, yet an ability to wear them down the runway.