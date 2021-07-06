‘Lego Masters’ season 2 episode 5 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘One Floating Brick’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The nine remaining teams on “Lego Masters” Season 2 had their work cut out for them during the July 6 episode, as they were tasked with creating builds that floated in the air. The high-stakes challenge pushed all of the duos to their breaking points, but which team cracked under the pressure and ended up being eliminated? Will Arnett returned as host of the cult hit program, with expert Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard serving as the judges.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 5, titled “One Floating Brick,” to find out what happened Tuesday, July 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring builders on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list. Here are the teams still in the competition:

Zack & Wayne (Brothers)

Mark & Steven (Brothers)

Syreeta & Randall (Friends)

Natalie & Michelle (Friends)

Maria & Philip (Married Couple)

Susan & Jen (Friends)

Dave & Richard (Friends)

Caleb & Jacob (Brothers)

Bryan & Lauren (Siblings)

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In the fourth episode, friends Natalie & Michelle won the “Hats Incredible” challenge thanks to their asymmetrical “Abra-Couture Top Hat” that really impressed the judges. The bottom two teams were friends Dave & Richard and friends Paras & Moto, with the Brickmasters deciding to send home the scientist duo because their serpent hat easily broke on the runway. But enough about last week — let’s get to the fifth episode!

8:05 p.m. — The builders are back for a new challenge and Will reveals the contestants will have to build something beautiful…in the air! They can create whatever they want as long as it stays floating in the air. The judges will be reviewing the build from a 360 degree angle so storytelling is key. At the end of this 10 hour challenge, one team will be eliminated. Time starts now!

8:15 p.m. — Will touches base with Dave & Richard who are hoping to rebound this week with their take on “Jack and the Beanstalk.” After nearly being eliminated last week, the pressure is on! Meanwhile, Zack & Wayne are planning to “go big” with a sperm whale and Mark & Steve are told to “let loose” with their floating “Gnome Forest.” Time marches on and partway through the building process, Will announces the Golden Brick is back. Whoever wins this challenge will take home the Golden Brick and have the opportunity to save themselves in a future challenge.

8:25 p.m. — The night’s first disaster happens when Dave & Richard’s structure breaks and falls to the ground. Luckily seven hours remain so there is plenty of time to recover. Michelle & Natalie are starting to get intimidated as they look around the room and realize other teams are much further along in the build process. Syreeta & Randall also look a bit behind, but sound confident in their hot air balloon design.

8:40 p.m. — With just over two hours left to build, the Brickmasters are starting to wonder if Zack & Wayne bit off more than they can chew with their giant whale and squid creation. Meanwhile, Randall & Syreeta’s hot air balloon bricks don’t seem to be as tight as they need to be and Syreeta is feeling the stress! Unsatisfied with the level of drama in the room, Will starts to scream and make small errors seem more catastrophic than they actually are. Finally, time is up and it’s time to see who won this challenge and the golden brick that goes along with it. Caleb & Jacob’s “Floating Fields” are praised for being “fun” with a great 360 degree presentation. Lauren & Bryan’s “Palace of the Sky Painters” was inventive but the character detail was lacking. Dave & Richard’s “Jack and the Beanstalk” story is “powerful” but the bottom of the clouds have lost their fluff.

8:50 p.m. — Susan & Jen’s “Birthday Party Treehouse” seems smaller in scope than their competitors and the Brickmasters wish the moms had more balloons and finer detail in the back of their structure. Maria & Philip’s “Sea Turtle Lighthouse” is called a “big risk” that is “well crafted.” Michelle & Natalie’s “Whisper’s Planter” is praised for not looking like Lego bricks, but it may be a little too detailed. Mark & Steven’s “Floating Gnome Forest” excites the Brickmasters and no matter which way the structure turns, it is level. Randall & Syreeta’s “Hot Air Balloon” stands out from across the room, but the scene doesn’t come together as the viewer gets closer. Zack & Wayne’s “Squid & Whale” is credited for being “big” and “stable” and it’s quite massive compared to the others. Overall the Brickmasters are in awe of the scale of Zack & Wayne’s build.

8:59 p.m. — The Brickmasters have decided who finished on top and who is going home. The top two teams are Zack & Wayne and Mark & Steven. With the Golden Brick on the line, Mark & Steven are named the winners of this challenge. Next, the bottom two teams are revealed: Michelle & Natalie and Randall & Syreeta. The team leaving tonight is Randall & Syreeta. Sadly, their Lego adventure sinks with their hot air balloon. That’s a wrap for tonight!