‘Lego Masters’ season 2 episode 6 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Demolition Derby’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Lego Masters” took a break last week for Fox’s broadcast of the MLB All-Star Game, but now the eight remaining teams have returned to battle it out in a “Demolition Derby.” First, the contestants built an exact replica of host Will Arnett‘s Lego Lamborghini from memory. They then competed in a vehicle smackdown, in which each duo created a wild, remote-controlled concept car that fought against the others. Expert Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard were back once again as judges.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 6, titled “Demolition Derby,” to find out what happened Tuesday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring builders on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list. Here are the teams still in the competition:

Zack & Wayne (Brothers)

Mark & Steven (Brothers)

Natalie & Michelle (Friends)

Maria & Philip (Married Couple)

Susan & Jen (Friends)

Dave & Richard (Friends)

Caleb & Jacob (Brothers)

Bryan & Lauren (Siblings)

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In the fifth episode, brothers Mark & Steven won the “One Floating Brick” challenge thanks to their “Floating Gnome Forest” build that showed off their creativity. The bottom two teams were friends Syreeta & Randall and friends Natalie & Michelle, with the Brickmasters deciding to send home the former duo because their “Hot Air Balloon” creation failed to impress. But enough about last week — let’s get to the sixth episode!

8:05 p.m. — The teams return to the work room where Will meets them to announce their next challenge. They will have to build an exact replica of the Lego Lamborghini on display…from memory! The required pieces are at each of their build tables and the team with the closest replication wins an advantage in the next challenge. They have four hours to complete this Lego Lambo. Get your brick on!

8:10 p.m. — Susan & Jen are not feeling confident about this challenge and their time management troubles are creeping up on them. Zack & Wayne are familiar with the car and apparently Wayne has driven several Lambos in his life. Maria & Philip look to be struggling a bit with their build appearing higher off the ground than the original model. At last, time expires and Will instructs everyone to put their bricks down.

8:20 p.m. — The Brickmasters take a look at each of the Lego Lamborghinis to decide who made the best replica. The winner of this challenge Caleb & Jacob. Next, Will announces the second challenge: A demolition derby! Each team will build a wild, remote control concept car that is going to fight it out against the others. Only one team will survive. That team will automatically advance to the Top 2. The most eye-popping creation will also earn a spot in the Top 2. They have six hours to build their one-of-a-kind whip and at the end of this challenge, one team will hit the road.

8:35 p.m. — Halfway through the build process, Susan & Jen seem hung up on their car design. Time management is their Achilles heel and it may be a rough road ahead for these moms. With 44 minutes remaining, they don’t feel confident they can finish. Meanwhile, Zack & Wayne are feeling confident as they test drive their vehicle around the work room. They hope they’re intimidating the other teams in the process.

8:45 p.m. — Before the Demolition Derby, the Brickmasters will evaluate the look of each design and determine which team will fast track their way to the Top 2 based on aesthetic. Mark & Steven have chosen not to use their golden brick this challenge. The team with the strongest aesthetics were Mark & Steven’s “Toxic Titan.” Now it’s time for the Lego Demolition Derby!

8:55 p.m. — When Will says “Go!” everyone picks up their remotes to drive their cars in this Demolition Derby. Caleb & Jacob’s advantage from winning the memory build is 30 extra seconds of safety. As cars are deemed “immobile,” they will be eliminated from the competition. Following Caleb & Jacob’s 30 seconds of safety, Caleb drives their car straight off the table and it crashes to the floor. So much for that advantage! Zack & Wayne’s “Purple Punisher” is dominating this derby and they seem poised for the win, but after they get stuck on a tire, Dave & Richard secure the win instead. The Top 2 are now Mark & Steven vs. Dave & Richard. The Brickmasters decide the winners are Dave & Richard! This is their second win this season.

8:59 p.m. — One team will now be sent home. The bottom two teams this week are Caleb & Jacob and Susan & Jen. Because Caleb & Jacob drove their car straight off a cliff, the Brickmasters couldn’t see how their car held up in the derby. Susan & Jen’s car lacked detail and pieces broke off quite easily. The Brickmasters determine this is the end of the road for Susan & Jen.