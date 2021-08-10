‘Lego Masters’ season 2 episode 7 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Bricking Wind’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Now that the Olympics are over, “Lego Masters” returned to the airwaves with the seven remaining teams competing in a breathtaking weather-based challenge. This week the duos were tasked with building mini-worlds that showcased centerpieces big enough and strong enough to withstand a 60-mph wind machine. The half-dozen successful teams advanced to the Top 6, while the losing team was eliminated from the competition. Will Arnett hosted the episode with expert Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard returning as judges.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Lego Masters” recap of Season 2, Episode 7, titled “Bricking Wind,” to find out what happened Tuesday, August 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite aspiring builders on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to join the winners list. Here are the teams still in the competition:

Zack & Wayne (Brothers)

Mark & Steven (Brothers)

Natalie & Michelle (Friends)

Maria & Philip (Married Couple)

Dave & Richard (Friends)

Caleb & Jacob (Brothers)

Bryan & Lauren (Siblings)

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In the sixth episode, friends Dave & Richard won the “Demolition Derby” challenge by staying in the ring the longest. That victory immediately shot them to front-runner status, as they’re the only duo to win two main challenges. The bottom two teams were friends Susan & Jen and brothers Caleb & Jacob, with the Brickmasters deciding to send home the female duo because their creation lacked detail and pieces broke off quite easily. But enough about last week — let’s get to the seventh episode!