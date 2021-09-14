‘Lego Masters’ season 2 finale recap: Who won battle of the brothers? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The second season of “Lego Masters” came down to three teams of brothers duking it out for the $100,000 grand prize: Mark & Steven, Caleb & Jacob and Zack & Wayne. Heading into the Season 2 finale, Zack & Wayne were at a slight disadvantage as they’d only won a single challenge throughout the competition, compared to two wins apiece for the other sets of bros. For their final challenge, host Will Arnett and Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard tasked the duos with creating a master build that appeared differently in the dark and in the light. So who won this epic battle of the brothers?

In the 12th episode, titled "Master Build – Day & Night," the three remaining teams competed in the finale on Tuesday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Lego Masters!” In the 11th episode, friends Natalie & Michelle were eliminated when their childlike cardboard castle failed to impress the judges. Zack & Wayne’s Asian-inspired castle earned them a spot in the finale three because it stretched out the longest horizontally. Caleb & Jacob soon joined them as the official winners of the challenge, as their collapsible drawbridge castle had the best aesthetics. Mark & Steven completed the final three thanks to their gem mine castle, complete with an angry dragon. Which of these three teams will wind up as the winners of “Lego Masters” Season 2? Let’s find out!