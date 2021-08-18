‘Lego Masters’ Top 5 teams revealed: Who do you WANT to win Season 2? [POLL]

After the elimination of Bryan & Lauren from the August 17 episode of “Lego Masters,” there were only the Top 5 teams remaining in the competition: brothers Caleb & Jacob, friends Dave & Richard, brothers Mark & Steven, friends Natalie & Michelle and brothers Zack & Wayne. Of this quintet of talented duos, who do you WANT to win Season 2 of Fox’s reality TV show? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to defend your choice in the comments section.

“It was the experience of a lifetime,” Bryan & Lauren said after their tearful elimination. “We wanted to bring imagination and joy and happiness to every one of our builds, and tell stories that would make people smile, and hopefully bring joy to a lot of families. So we hope we did that.”

The siblings were ousted because of their performance in the “Puppet Masters” episode that required the teams to build moveable puppets with personality. Their creation was a lovable dog named Hazel the Princess Pup, with a British accent and big eyes. Unfortunately, Brickmaster judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard thought Bryan & Lauren’s puppet lacked movement and was too blocky.

Also in the bottom this week, but safe, were Michelle & Natalie with their singing grandma creation named Betty Bricks. The friends’ build was too heavy and its arm broke off midway through the puppet show, leaving the judges wanting more.

At the other end of the spectrum, the two top teams of the week were Mark & Steven with their Bernie the Burnt Out Dragon puppet and Zack & Wayne with their pirate-like fencer named Panachio. Mark & Steven won the challenge with the judges remarking on their amazing sculpting abilities.

Here is the current track record for each of the Top 5 remaining teams on “Lego Masters” Season 2:

3 challenge wins

Dave & Richard (“Make And Shake,” “Demolition Derby” and “Bricking Wind“)

2 challenge wins

Mark & Steven (“One Floating Brick” and “Puppet Masters“)

1 challenge win

Natalie & Michelle (“Hats Incredible!“)

Zack & Wayne (“LEGO Day Parade“)

0 challenge wins

Caleb & Jacob