Let’s discuss the vastly different kinds of reality TV shows [WATCH]

As a group classification, reality TV shows include a lot more than just those wild and often poignant competition programs. That’s why the Emmys are creating more and more categories for reality shows all the time. Watch our intriguing and brutally frank roundtable chat with the creative bosses of these top contenders: “Full Bloom” (Joseph Guidry), “Life Below Zero” (Joseph Litzinger), “The Masked Singer” (Craig Plestis) and “Men in Kilts” (Graham McTavish). Hosted by senior editor Marcus James Dixon.