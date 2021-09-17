LeVar Burton explains why he doesn’t want to host ‘Jeopardy!’ any more in Trevor Noah interview

Ken Jennings, the greatest “Jeopardy!” player of all time, has been chosen as one host the venerable game show through at least the end of the year, replacing Mike Richards, whose short and disastrous stint came to end almost before it had started. Jennings will alternate hosting duties with Mayim Bialik.

Nowhere in the above paragraph does it say anything about LeVar Burton, the fan-favorite choice to replace Alex Trebek as the host of “Jeopardy!” The “Reading Rainbow” host and actor guest-hosted, but apparently was never a serious contender for the gig. But Burton is totally okay with not getting it, he explained to Trevor Noah on Thursday’s “Daily Show.”

Noah asked Burton what it felt like to experience the outpouring of love and support he got from fans for his “Jeopardy!” stint. Burton answered that when he did a Kickstarter campaign a few years ago to bring back “Reading Rainbow,” he found that his fans were more dedicated than he could have expected. “I discovered then that the generation of adults now, who grew up on ‘Reading Rainbow,’ they were down with whatever it is I wanted to do, and the same was true with this ‘Jeopardy!’ thing,” he said. “I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it. It made as much sense to them as it did to me. And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it.”

But it wasn’t to be, at least not permanently. And Burton is fine with that, because “Jeopardy!” led him to new opportunities that are even better for him than “Jeopardy!”

“The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” he said. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like, well, okay, what’s next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn’t have dreamt it up. If you had given me a pen and paper and said, well, so what do you want this to really look like? If it doesn’t include ‘Jeopardy!’ I wouldn’t have been this generous to myself.”

“That’s the shipwreck that leads you to the magical island,” Noah said.

Noah suggested that Burton work on developing a literary game show for himself, and Burton says that’s exactly what he’s doing. “I never thought about hosting any other game show outside of Jeopardy! But now, they went in a different direction with their show, which is their right, and now I’m thinking, well, it does kind of make sense, let me see what I can do. So we’re trying to figure out what the right game show for LeVar Burton would be.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions