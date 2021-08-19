Lexy Rogers eliminated on ‘MasterChef’: ‘You’ve been a beacon,’ praises Gordon Ramsay

After 10 episodes in the “MasterChef” kitchen, Lexy Rogers‘ journey came to an end during the “Cook for Your Legend” challenge. The 23-year-old stay-at-home mom from Zion, Illinois found herself in the bottom three alongside Anne Hicks and Abe Konick, with judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez agreeing Lexy’s dish was the worst. “Lexy, you’ve grown and you’ve gotten more confident,” Gordon began, “but tonight you went back to playing it safe. You’ve been a beacon, young lady. You light up this kitchen. Promise us you’re gonna continue cooking.”

SEE Everything to know about ‘MasterChef’ Season 11, titled ‘Legends’

Lexy’s personal legend was her husband and so her dish (fried chicken wings with sweet potatoes, corn bread and collard greens) was in honor of him. Unfortunately, the judges thought that it was a step backward at this stage of the reality TV show. “The dish felt badly conceptualized and it needed more passion,” Gordon explained. At the end of the day, the judges thought Lexy’s plate was worse than Anne’s fried quail and Abe’s shepherd’s pie, so she was sent back home to cook for her family.

After promising she wouldn’t give up her dream of becoming a culinary superstar, Lexy hugged the judges and exited the kitchen. “I am disappointed to get eliminated,” she conceded in her exit interview. “The longer you’re here, the more you learn, the more you grow. But also I feel like I’ve come such a long way. I’m proud of myself because I have lasted a really, really long time in this competition. I feel like I’ve had to wake up and pinch myself every day. It’s like a fast-tracked culinary school. To go through all of that and to get the criticism and the feedback that I’ve gotten from the judges, it’s shaped me into a better cook.”

SEE ‘MasterChef’ winners list: All seasons [PHOTOS]

Lexy suffered from a lack of confidence throughout her time on the show, which is something she really worked on this week. As she explained, “I am leaving here with a stronger sense of confidence in myself, which is going to allow me to really pursue my dreams. I’m just really grateful for this experience.”

The remaining eight chefs on “MasterChef: Legends” are: Abe, Anne, Alejandro Valdivia, Autumn Moretti, Joseph Manglicmot, Kelsey Murphy, Michael Newman and Suu Khin. Before she left the stage, Lexy named Suu as the person she thought would be walking away with the trophy at the end of this 11th season. Do you think she’s right?