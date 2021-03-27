What do you think of Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’ song and music video? [WATCH]

If you’re feeling ambivalent about “Call Me by Your Name” lately following certain allegations against one of that film’s stars, Lil Nas X is here to give you a new positive association with that title. He released his new single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and its accompanying music video on March 26, and he also tweeted a heartfelt message about what it means to him as a queer man. Watch the video above and scroll down to see his Twitter message.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, wrote, “Dear 14 year old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.” The video is unabashedly queer with homoerotic and fantastical imagery — at one point he slides down a stripper pole into an underworld where he straddles the devil.

Nas co-wrote the song with Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi and Rosario Lenzo. He co-directed the extravagant music video along with Tanu Muino, which follows the rapper’s previous directing effort on his similarly lavish video from last winter for “Holiday.” That video also had a futuristic bent, as did “Panini” from 2019. He’s come a long way from — and gone centuries beyond — “Old Town Road.”