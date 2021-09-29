Lil Nas X (‘Montero’) climbs to number-three in Grammy odds for Album of the Year, passing Taylor Swift

The long-awaited release of Lil Nas X‘s debut studio album “Montero” brought him to number-two on the Billboard 200, put three of his singles in the top-10 on the Hot 100 (“Industry Baby,” the title track, and “That’s What I Want”), and elicited mostly glowing reviews. But that’s not all it did. It also gave him a boost in our Grammy odds for Album of the Year, moving him slightly ahead of defending champ Taylor Swift‘s “Evermore” for third place, though he’s still trailing a couple of teenagers: front-runner Olivia Rodrigo (“Sour“) and another past winner, Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever“).

As of this writing Nas has 14/1 odds based on the combined predictions of almost 2,000 of our users thus far. Though Nas’s 2019 EP “7” earned a surprise Grammy nomination for Album of the Year, it received mixed reviews, so we couldn’t be sure what the 22-year-old would deliver with his full collection, but the album has an overwhelmingly positive 85 score on MetaCritic. Then it proved to be a commercial hit when it debuted at number-two. Grammy voters often rally around big hits with artistic cred, so Nas has now ticked a couple of very important boxes.

Time will tell if “Montero” has the staying power it needs to stay at the forefront of voters’ minds through Grammy season. But considering that the lead single, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” has been in the top 40 continuously since it debuted in March, with much of that time spent in the top 10, interest doesn’t seem likely to fizzle out that quickly. And though hip-hop has done historically poorly in the general field categories at the Grammys, voters might be drawn more to Nas’s pop-inflected sound and personal themes about sexuality, fame, depression, and romantic yearning.

But let’s take a moment to appreciate that right now the average age of our top three predicted Album of the Year contenders is under 20. That makes for an exciting race this year, but it also bodes well for pop music for years to come.

