Lil Nas X (‘Montero’) release date: It’s coming soon, but WON’T be eligible for 2022 Grammys

We’ve been anticipating the release of Lil Nas X‘s debut studio album “Montero” ever since he dropped the title track “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” as its lead single back in March. In fact, even sight unseen, the album has been among our top eight predicted Grammy nominees for Album of the Year for most of the season. But on August 25 Nas released a trailer for the album that finally announced the release date: September 17, which is too late to qualify for the current Grammys cycle. So update your predictions accordingly.

The Grammys eligibility period runs from September 1, 2020, through August 31, 2021, so music released after that cutoff date will have to wait for the 2023 Grammys to be recognized. The question is whether “Montero” will have the staying power to be remembered more than a year after its release. That’s certainly possible; this may be Lil Nas X’s debut studio album, but he already managed a surprise Album of the Year nomination in 2020 for his first EP “7,” even though it was less than 20 minutes in length. And of course he won two Grammys already for his blockbuster single “Old Town Road“: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video. So we know the recording academy likes him.

But even without “Montero” in the running this year, Nas could still clean up with his singles. “Call Me by Your Name” was his first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 since “Old Town Road” and sparked widespread discussion for its provocative video and its unabashedly gay themes, which set Nas apart in a hip-hop world that has often been marked by homophobia (just ask DaBaby). His next single, “Sun Goes Down,” didn’t make as big an impact on the charts but showcased more contemplative songwriting. And most recently the boastful “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow was another major success, launching at number-two and holding steady in the top 10 ever since.

As of this writing, “Call Me by Your Name” ranks third in our odds for Record of the Year, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing. So chances are good that the recording academy will still be calling him by his name when nominations are announced later this fall.

