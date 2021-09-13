Lil Nas X wins Video of the Year at 2021 VMAs, while BTS and Olivia Rodrigo also clean up, but nothing for ‘WAP’

Lil Nas X was the big winner at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home three prizes for his provocative, eye-popping hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” It ended the night with the trophy for Video of the Year, and it also won Best Direction and Best Visual Effects. Watch the video above, and check out the complete list of VMA winners here.

“Montero” was certainly one of the most talked-about videos of the year. It dropped this past spring with Nas embracing his gay identity and challenging homophobia with controversial religious iconography: he’s tempted in the garden, pole-dances into hell, and gives the devil a lap dance. That attention-grabbing imagery helped the single debut at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, and as of this writing the video has racked up almost 350 million views on YouTube — I suspect it’ll get a bump after Sunday night’s show.

But the VMAs spread the wealth this year. Categories were mostly decided by fans, though technical awards (including the aforementioned directing and visual effects races) were voted on by music insiders, and the results also included three awards for BTS (Song of Summer and Best K-Pop for “Butter,” plus Group of the Year). Olivia Rodrigo also scored a hat trick: Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year for “Drivers License,” plus Best New Artist.

Justin Bieber, who had the most nominations (nine), was named Artist of the Year in addition to claiming Best Pop for “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Billie Eilish also doubled up with victories for Video for Good (“Your Power“) and Best Latin (“Lo Vas a Olvidar” with Rosalia). VMAs host Doja Cat also took two: Best Collaboration (“Kiss Me More” featuring SZA) and Best Art Direction (“Best Friend” with Saweetie). And so did Silk Sonic: Best R&B and Best Editing for “Leave the Door Open.”

Perhaps surprisingly, “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion was completely shut out despite the fact that it led our racetrack odds for Video of the Year. Perhaps it was hurt by its age: the video came out more than a year ago, so it seems enthusiasm for it had dissipated by the time VMA voting took place this summer. What did you think of the results? Was “WAP” robbed, or are you glad they called Lil Nas X by his name at the end of the night?

