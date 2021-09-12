Watch Sunday’s early live streaming 2021 Creative Arts Emmy slugfest revealing reality and nonfiction winners

Don’t miss our Gold Derby live slugfest during the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony for the first of two ceremonies on Sunday. It’s the second overall event of the weekend and will take place on Sunday, September 12, at 1:00 p.m. PT. Watch senior editor Matt Noble in the video box above as he welcomes senior editor Marcus Dixon and contributors Charles Bright and Denton Davidson in our show directed by Riley Chow. In our two-hour show, they will be revealing winners live as they are announced in downtown Los Angeles, primarily for reality, nonfiction and animation for this ceremony. You can also add your comments about the results below or in our forums thread.
SEE 2021 Creative Arts Emmy winners: Full list of winners in all 93 categories [UPDATING LIVE]
25 categories for Sunday’s early ceremony (in alphabetical order):
Animated Program
Animated Individual Achievement
Animated Short-Form Program
Casting for Reality
Character Voice-Over Performance
Cinematography for Nonfiction
Cinematography for Reality
Directing for Nonfiction
Directing for Reality
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Documentary Filmmaking
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Music for Documentary Series or Special
Narrator
Picture Editing for Nonfiction
Picture Editing for Structured Reality or Competition
Picture Editing for Unstructured Reality
Reality Host
Short-Form Nonfiction or Reality
Sound Editing for Nonfiction or Reality
Sound Mixing for Nonfiction or Reality
Structured Reality Program
Unstructured Reality Program
Writing for Nonfiction
Also join us for our live coverage for another ceremony at 5:00 on Sunday. Enjoy viewing our coverage of the previous ceremony on Saturday with 36 crafts categories.
