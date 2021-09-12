Watch Sunday’s early live streaming 2021 Creative Arts Emmy slugfest revealing reality and nonfiction winners

Don’t miss our Gold Derby live slugfest during the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony for the first of two ceremonies on Sunday. It’s the second overall event of the weekend and will take place on Sunday, September 12, at 1:00 p.m. PT. Watch senior editor Matt Noble in the video box above as he welcomes senior editor Marcus Dixon and contributors Charles Bright and Denton Davidson in our show directed by Riley Chow. In our two-hour show, they will be revealing winners live as they are announced in downtown Los Angeles, primarily for reality, nonfiction and animation for this ceremony. You can also add your comments about the results below or in our forums thread.

SEE 2021 Creative Arts Emmy winners: Full list of winners in all 93 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

25 categories for Sunday’s early ceremony (in alphabetical order):

Animated Program

Animated Individual Achievement

Animated Short-Form Program

Casting for Reality

Character Voice-Over Performance

Cinematography for Nonfiction

Cinematography for Reality

Directing for Nonfiction

Directing for Reality

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Documentary Filmmaking

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Music for Documentary Series or Special

Narrator

Picture Editing for Nonfiction

Picture Editing for Structured Reality or Competition

Picture Editing for Unstructured Reality

Reality Host

Short-Form Nonfiction or Reality

Sound Editing for Nonfiction or Reality

Sound Mixing for Nonfiction or Reality

Structured Reality Program

Unstructured Reality Program

Writing for Nonfiction

Also join us for our live coverage for another ceremony at 5:00 on Sunday. Enjoy viewing our coverage of the previous ceremony on Saturday with 36 crafts categories.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?