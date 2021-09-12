Creative Arts Emmys: Watch our live-streaming show today at 5 pm PT as we reveal and analyze winners

Gold Derby will live-stream the final of its three webcasts covering the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies today at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). The final ceremony celebrates guest acting, music, variety show, best TV Movie. Our host will be senior editor Matt Noble, who’ll appear in the video box above as he greets colleagues who include senior editor Joyce Eng and contributors Sam Eckmann and Tony Ruiz. Together the team will reveal winners live and analyze results, noting what trends among all of the Creator Arts Emmy winners may foreshadow trends we’ll see at the main Emmy ceremony, which will be held next weekend. All three of our webcasts have been directed by contributing editor Riley Chow

Earlier today our second two-hour show will air — starting at 1 p.m. PT (4 pm. ET) — to hail achievement in animation, documentaries and nonfiction shows, editing and reality/ competition programs.

Click here to view our first show, which was held Saturday evening to cover the awards bestowed for cinematography, costumes, sound, production design and more.

SEE 2021 Creative Arts Emmy winners: Full list of winners in all 93 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

31 categories for Sunday’s late ceremony (in alphabetical order):

Casting (Comedy)

Casting (Drama)

Casting (Limited or Movie)

Choreography (Scripted)

Choreography (Variety or Reality)

Comedy Guest Actor

Comedy Guest Actress

Commercial

Directing (Variety Series)

Directing (Variety Special)

Drama Guest Actor

Drama Guest Actress

Lighting Design (Variety Series)

Lighting Design (Variety Special)

Music (Limited or Movie)

Music (Series)

Music and Lyrics

Music Direction

Music Main Title Theme

Music Supervision

Short-Form Actor

Short-Form Actress

Short-Form Series

Stunt Coordination

Stunt Performance

Technical Direction (Series)

Technical Direction (Special)

TV Movie

Writing (Variety Special)

Visual Effects (Season or Movie)

Visual Effects (Series)

Enjoy viewing our coverage of the previous ceremony on Saturday with 36 crafts categories and the one earlier Sunday with reality, nonfiction and animation.

