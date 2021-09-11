We’re live-streaming our Creative Arts Emmy show today at 5 pm PT: Join us as we announce winners and dish results

Following our long-running tradition, Gold Derby again will present our own Emmy Creative Arts webcasts live during the three (yes, three) official ceremonies this weekend. Remember, the Television Academy does not telecast or live-stream the full Creative Arts shows. They chop that video footage up into bits that get scattered across lots of media over subsequent days. So how are serious Emmy-watchers going to appreciate the Creative Arts Awards during the actual events and how are they even going to find out who the winners are? You have to pay careful attention to social media and whatever gets posted to Google News, all that.

But Gold Derby solved this problem years ago by producing our own live, cheeky, brilliant web show that breaks the news as winners are announced and involves our editors and top writers in fierce debates over what it all means and what do results portend for the main Emmy ceremony next weekend.

The first of three events this weekend is today, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. PT (8 pm ET). Watch senior editor Rob Licuria in the video box above as he welcomes senior editor Daniel Montgomery and contributors David Buchanan and Kevin Jacobsen in our show directed by Riley Chow. In our two-hour show, they will be revealing winners live as announced in downtown Los Angeles and discussing what these results might mean for the Primetime Emmys ceremony on September 19. You can also add your comments about the results below or in our forums thread.

36 categories for Saturday’s ceremony (in alphabetical order):

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Costumes (Contemporary)

Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

Costumes (Period)

Costumes (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality)

Hairstyling (Contemporary)

Hairstyling (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality)

Hairstyling (Period/Character)

Innovation in Interactive Programming

Interactive Program

Main Title Design

Makeup (Contemporary; Non-Prosthetic)

Makeup (Period/Character)

Makeup (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality; Non-Prosthetic)

Makeup (Prosthetic)

Motion Design

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Picture Editing for a Comedy Series (Single-Camera)

Picture Editing for a Drama Series (Single-Camera)

Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Single-Camera)

Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Production Design for a Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Production Design for a Variety Special

Production Design for a Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series

Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

Sound Mixing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Also join us for our live coverage of two more ceremonies on Sunday, September 12, at 1:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. PT.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?