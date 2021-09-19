Watch our live streaming Emmys 2021 pre-show slugfest with absolutely final predictions

Don’t miss our Gold Derby live pre-show today at 6:00 p.m. ET; 3:00 p.m. PT before the 2021 Primetime Emmys ceremony. Our two-hour program will offer absolutely final predictions and analysis for the 27 categories to be presented during the Emmys ceremony on CBS. Senior editor Rob Licuria will welcome 12 Gold Derby editors and contributors in our last slugfest of this lengthy awards season celebrating the best of television. Just click the video box above to watch.

Here is the rundown of participants for our live event:

3:00 to 3:30 PT features Marcus Dixon, Sam Eckmann, Luca Giliberti

3:30 to 4:00 PT features Chris Beachum, Denton Davidson, Kevin Jacobsen

4:00 to 4:30 PT features Charles Bright, Daniel Montgomery, Tony Ruiz

4:30 to 5:00 PT features David Buchanan, Riley Chow, Matt Noble

Contenders for Best Drama Series are “The Boys,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Pose” and “This Is Us.” Nominees for Best Drama Series are “black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” “The Kominsky Method,” “PEN15” and “Ted Lasso.” Contenders for Best Limited Series are “I May Destroy You,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Underground Railroad” and “WandaVision.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?