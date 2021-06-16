‘Loki’ introduces us to the Loki variant, but who is she?

After kicking things off with what was essentially an extended “previously on” segment that covered the majority of Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Loki” finally started moving forward in the second episode. The God of Mischief found himself learning the ins and outs of the Time Variance Authority under the guise of helping Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) track down the dangerous Loki variant we first learned about in the premiere. It soon becomes clear, however, that although Loki has been playing the role of dutiful variant, what he really hopes to achieve is an audience with the mysterious Time Keepers, and he’ll do anything to make it happen.

But the TVA needs Loki as much as he needs it right now. In one particularly funny scene early in the episode, Loki channels his inner Hiddleston and gives a short lecture straight out of Loki School, explaining the subtle difference between illusion projection and duplication casting. It’s a small moment that feels like it’s probably going to become important later on. Elsewhere, we see Loki studying with Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong) and figuring out that the Loki variant is hiding inside apocalypses because they can do anything there and not disrupt the timeline since it’s destined to be destroyed anyway. This leads to a rather humorous trip to Pompeii in 79 AD, in which Loki draws attention to himself right before the town is destroyed by the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

But it’s not all fun and games. Loki’s discovery about the timelines and apocalypses leads him to accompany Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), who still doesn’t trust Loki even though she could probably throw him a lot further than Thor (Chris Hemsworth) during a round of Get Help, into the future. They’ve identified a giant Roxxcart store in a corporate town in Alabama that is going to be destroyed by a hurricane in 2050 as being the base of operations for the Loki variant. And that’s when things begin to get really interesting.

Loki and Hunter B-15 encounter a man looking at plants during the hurricane, and as soon as the latter approaches to investigate, the man touches her arm and she becomes enchanted, as evidenced by a little bit of green magic (think the red swirls of energy associated with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda or the purple of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness). A humorous exchange between the two Lokis — complete with that mischievous smile we’ve all come to know and love — ensues. “Me, I presume?” Loki asks, to which the variant replies, “Please, if anyone’s anyone, you’re me.”

This not-exactly-hostile but not-totally-friendly exchange eventually gives way to a fight between the two as Loki becomes increasingly frustrated with someone he believes to be himself (“God, now I understand why Thor found this so annoying”). It’s also possible that the fact he has to use a Roomba and a vacuum cleaner with a hose attachment instead of his knives contributes to that frustration. But when the variant finally reveals their true self, it’s not Hiddleston we see. It’s Sophia Di Martino, who says, “This isn’t about you,” before setting off all of the reset charges she’s stolen from the Minutemen and opening a doorway to travel through time. Once the charges are detonated, they create numerous branched timelines throughout the universe — a quick glance at the computers at the TVA show that several went to various places (and times) on Earth, while others were sent to planets we’ve already encountered in the MCU: Asgard, Sakaar, Vormir, Ego, Titan and Xandar. It’s unclear what the plan is, but it seems possible that the entire timeline of the MCU is now in danger.

These many new branches naturally throw the TVA into a state of chaos that is certainly worthy of a Loki variant. But who is this person? There are two possibilities. The first is obviously Lady Loki; we knew going into the show we would encounter different versions of the fan-favorite character. But is there another possibility too? Let’s take a look.

Who is Lady Loki?

Lady Loki is a version of Loki from the Marvel comics who was first introduced in 2008 in “Thor Vol. 3 #5.” She has all the same abilities as Loki because she is Loki after he’s been reborn in a new body following the events of Ragnarok (the comics version, not 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok”). This also means she’s just as mischievous and duplicitous as the male version of Loki, and is similarly not a villain or a hero but falls somewhere in between.

So, is this variant actually Lady Loki? She was dressed in the familiar green and gold we’ve come to associate with the character and even sported horns, though they were decidedly shorter and less showy than the ones Loki has worn in the past. Her hair was blonde though, and Loki does not use enchantment the way this variant does — in fact, this type of magic is something Loki could only achieve with the use of his scepter in “The Avengers” (2012). This could mean nothing, of course — we briefly saw other iterations of Loki variants who looked nothing like the lanky Loki we know and love. But it’s also possible this person is only pretending to be a Loki variant and is, in fact, someone else entirely. Which brings us to: Enchantress.

Who is Enchantress?

Enchantress is a character from the comics who likes to cause a lot of trouble for the all-hunky Thor. The second version of the character — Sylvie Lushton — actually obtained her abilities from Loki, which is certainly interesting and could play a role here. The fact that the variant the TVA has been chasing all this time has been using enchantment and is seen with green power emanating from her hands, a visual sometimes associated with Enchantress, leads us to wonder if di Martino isn’t actually playing Lady Loki at all but is merely Enchantress masquerading as the character instead. Adding fuel to this fire is the fact that the credits for the Castilian Spanish dub at the end of the episode reveal the character to be named Sylvie. The rest of the credits list her only as “The Variant.”

If this is actually Sylvie and not Lady Loki, it would explain why the variant was disgusted when she was referred to as Loki. And it would certainly take things up a notch, especially since Loki chose to follow her through the doorway and left Mobius and the TVA behind to deal with the chaos of a bunch of branched timelines occurring all at once. No matter who this person is and what comes next, “Loki” just descended into chaos.

New episodes of “Loki” are released Wednesdays on Disney+.

