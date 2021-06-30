‘Loki’ episode 4: Who are the other Loki variants, and where are they?

If last week’s episode of “Loki,” titled “Lamentis,” was all about character development, “The Nexus Event” put into motion all the story threads that had been set up over the last few weeks. This led to an episode full of introspection, a surprise guest appearance, some fun action, at least one heel turn and a shocking ending followed by a mid-credits scene that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) fans have been waiting for since the show debuted. Let’s talk about how we got there.

The episode opens with the reveal that Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) was the Minuteman charged with arresting and pruning a young Sylvie (Cailey Fleming) several years prior to the events of the series, thus confirming that the character is, in fact, Lady Loki and not Enchantress. However, Sylvie was able to escape TVA custody and steal Ravonna’s TemPad. She has been on the run ever since, never knowing what the nexus event was that caused the Time Variance Authority to label her dangerous. She believes it is simply because she was born a woman — which is some sharp commentary on our society and the way it treats anyone who’s not a cis white man. But based on the revelation that the Time Keepers are mindless androids and a front for whomever actually created the TVA, it seems likely Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) will play a role in the end of it all, so it’s possible the person in charge (could it be Kang the Conqueror, who we know will be in the next Ant-Man movie?) attempted to prune her before she ever got that far.

It’s a good thing she’s survived this long though, since she seems to be the key to everything. First, it appears that Loki has actually fallen in love with Sylvie — or at least cares about her in a way he’s never cared about someone else before. It is these feelings that cause the nexus event that leads the TVA to them before the complete destruction of Lamentis-1. This development could be read as the character’s narcissism coming through — of course Loki would fall in love with a version of himself! He loves no one but himself!– but it’s actually about Loki learning to love someone other than himself, as well as Loki finally coming to accept himself. So, thanks, Sylvie!

Sylvie’s enchantment of Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) in the second episode of the series has allowed the other woman to realize she is a variant, leading to her turning her back on the TVA. Meanwhile, after Mobius (Owen Wilson) locks Loki in a time loop and forces him to relive a memory of Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) beating him up and telling him, “You deserve to be alone and you always will be,” Mobius is also eventually convinced of his own status as a variant. He steals Ravonna’s TemPad (she really should be more careful with that thing) and finds out she had Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane) killed because she knew the truth about the TVA being full of variants, so he accepts that Loki hadn’t lied to him and was actually right about everything.

Of course, both Loki and Mobius are pruned by Ravonna, either directly or indirectly, by the end of the episode, which means Sylvie is the last Loki standing. Well, the last in this version of reality it seems. In the episode’s mid-credits sequence, Loki awakes to find several other Loki variants staring down at him. So, who are these Lokis?

Who were the Lokis in the mid-credits sequence?

When Loki wakes up and asks if he is in Hel and if he is dead, he is greeted by four different Loki variants: Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) and Kid Loki (Jack Veal) are the obvious ones. However, there is also a crocodile wearing Loki’s horns, so it’s possible this is a fourth variant. Classic Loki tells OG Loki he will be dead unless he comes with them. Based on his name in the credits, the character is obviously meant to represent the classic, first iteration of Loki in the comics. He’s even wearing the character’s costume from his first appearances.

Meanwhile, Kid Loki is a more recent addition to the comics. The character was introduced in 2010 by writer Matt Fraction and artist Pasqual Ferry. He first appears in “Thor #617” and is a reborn version of the older Loki. Boastful Loki is a bit more confounding. He is seemingly not from the comics, and he’s seen holding a hammer and wearing a different kind of costume than the other variants, which could potentially mean he’s closer to being a version of Thor. Or perhaps he’s from a reality in which Loki was able to defeat Thor and rise to power. The hammer definitely seems like a Loki-fied version of Mjolnir.

But while this is all very interesting, it’s actually what we can see behind the variants that is most important here. It looks like Loki and the other variants are in the ruins of a crumbling city. Are they hiding out after an apocalypse rather than before one, like Sylvie had been doing? Is this a future version of the timeline? What does this mean for Loki? Is Mobius still alive too or have we seen the last of everyone’s fan-favorite jet ski fanatic? “The Nexus Event” definitely created a lot of questions that will need to be answered in the final two episodes of the series. Hopefully those are coming sooner rather than later.

New episodes of “Loki” are released Wednesdays on Disney+.

