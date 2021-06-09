‘Loki’ series premiere recap: What is Loki’s plan?

If there is a Marvel series primed for binge-watching, it’s the new Disney+ series “Loki,” which sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the charming God of Mischief after a past version of the fan-favorite character escaped with the Tesseract, aka the Space Stone, in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The six-episode series, which debuted Wednesday, follows in the footsteps of the highly ambitious genre mash-up “WandaVision” and the more traditional superhero drama “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” It has the potential to be the most creative and intriguing of the three Marvel series yet, with lasting consequences for the Marvel Cinematic Universe even if the events of the series premiere don’t dovetail with the current timeline of the films.

Picking up from the moment Loki stole the Tesseract in “Endgame,” the show quickly introduces viewers to the retro-futuristic world of the Time Variance Authority, aka the TVA, a bureaucratic organization dedicated to protecting the proper flow of time. Their drab, monochromatic offices look like they were designed by someone who binged part of “Mad Men” and “The Jetsons” and also loved the circular aesthetic of the TARDIS on “Doctor Who.” The members of the TVA exist outside of reality as we know it, stepping in and making themselves known only when someone veers off the determined timeline as set by the often mentioned but never seen Time Keepers. For someone like Loki, who is chaotic by nature — and who has not yet evolved into the man who risked his life to save Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the opening scene of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) — the TVA and its members are frustrating in their obsession with order and the idea that time has been predetermined, there is no free will and that anything that deviates from “the sacred timeline” is a problem that needs to be fixed.

The series premiere, which clocks in around 51 minutes, is largely an information dump and clip show that serves to catch newcomers up to speed and remind the rest of us what has happened in the decade since Loki first appeared in “Thor” (2011). It makes for a somewhat sluggish start as we wait for the action and narrative to pick up, but there are a few fun moments, like when we learn Loki was D. B. Cooper in a slick vignette that feels specifically designed to show off how good Hiddleston still looks in a well-tailored suit and remind us there was a time we all thought he could be the next James Bond. Meanwhile, writer Michael Waldron, who is also the show’s head writer, inserts some effectively emotional moments, like when Loki becomes affected by the death of his mother (Rene Russo) in “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), which he has yet to experience, as well as the death of his father (Sir Anthony Hopkins) and the quiet moment with Thor in the elevator in “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017).

We even see Loki confirm to Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius that he doesn’t enjoy hurting people but does it because he’s had to. “It’s part of the illusion. It’s the cruel, elaborate trick conjured by the weak to inspire fear,” he says, noting it’s a desperate play for control. Whether or not he’s scheming and attempting to manipulate Mobius, it’s the most introspective we’ve ever seen Loki. It’s a hint about what’s to come, as we learn by the end of the episode that Mobius wants to use Loki to catch a dangerous version, or variant, of Loki who’s been traveling through time, stealing reset charges and killing Minute Men, aka the hunters of the TVA who are tasked with pruning branches from the timeline.

The presence of a time-traveling Loki is a promise of wibbly wobbly, timey wimey fun set within the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It means there are very few limits for this show, which could make “Loki” the most creative chapter of the MCU yet. But what is the real goal of the show, and what is Loki’s plan? Because we all know he has one.

What is Loki’s plan?

When Loki discovers a drawer full of Infinity Stones (yeah, they’re back) and learns they hold no power in the TVA because magic does not exist there, Loki can be seen picking up the green Infinity Stone, aka the Time Stone. That is enough to set off alarm bells, but then he also looks around the TVA and says, “Is this the greatest power in the universe?” At first you might think Loki has finally realized the scope and power of what he’s up against, but knowing Loki the way we do — and having just been reminded that he is a “mischievous scamp” — it’s easy to see this for what it almost certainly is: Loki beginning to scheme and plot his way to the top. This is the Loki of “The Avengers,” after all, the man who is still searching for his place and who believes he’s meant to rule. The TVA holds immense power over everyone and everything. Of course Loki would want it for himself. But is that what the Loki variant also wants? And who is this variant?

What is the variant Loki’s plan?

The end of the episode offers us our first glimpse of the Loki variant causing the TVA problems when the series travels to Oklahoma in 1858. Of course, this Loki is shrouded in a cloak so we don’t actually see them at all. But what we do see — Loki luring Minute Men into a trap and then killing them and stealing their reset charges — is enough to tell us that this version of Loki is exceptionally dangerous. It also makes us wonder how this show might end up playing into the events of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022). Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirmed the series was connected to the upcoming film a long time ago before later backtracking as the show drew closer. But it seems obvious, what with the time-traveling, different versions of Loki, discussions of nexus points and references to the multiverse, that “Loki” is going to tie into the upcoming film. It’s just a matter of how and why. Guess we’ll have to tune in for the next five weeks to find out.

New episodes of “Loki” are released Wednesdays on Disney+.

