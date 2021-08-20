Will Lorde get her second number-one album with ‘Solar Power’?

Will “Solar Power” be Lorde‘s second number-one album on the Billboard 200? It drops August 20, more than four years after her last album, the critically hailed “Melodrama,” topped the chart in 2017. Our users have been predicting what will happen during the tracking week of August 20 through August 26, but they’re not so sure that Lorde will come out on top this time.

Lorde broke out with her 2013 album “Pure Heroine” when she was just 16-years-old. The New Zealander peaked at number-three on the Billboard 200, but it was eventually certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Then “Melodrama” debuted at number-one four years later with 109,000 equivalent album units based on combined sales and streams. But despite remarkable critical acclaim and an eventual Grammy nomination for Album of the Year, it didn’t match the commercial success of “Pure Heroine,” though it was nevertheless certified gold in the US.

Now comes “Solar Power,” which reunites Lorde with her “Melodrama” co-writer and co-producer Jack Antonoff, who is also known for his work with Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, and Lana Del Rey, among many others. The album’s debut was preceded by its title track, which was released as its lead single on June 11 but thus far has topped out at number-64 on the Billboard Hot 100. Followup single “Stoned at the Nail Salon” hasn’t made the Hot 100 as of this writing, and a third single, “Mood Ring,” was just released on August 18, two days before the album drop.

“Solar Power” is the highest-profile new release on August 20 (unless Kanye West has finally released “Donda” by the time you’re reading this), but it’s not the only one. Grammy winner Sturgill Simpson‘s “The Ballad of Dood and Juanita” and Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign‘s “Cheers to the Best Memories” are also out. However, most of our users who have made their predictions here in our predictions center say Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever” will be number-one again. Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” also has a shot at the top spot as that album has been a fixture in the top five since it was released in May. Who do you think will be number-one?

