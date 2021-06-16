Lorde soars in Grammy odds right after announcing new album ‘Solar Power’

It’s been four years since Lorde released her last album, “Melodrama,” but on June 10 she finally dropped a new single, “Solar Power,” and announced a new album of the same name. No release date has been announced as of this writing, but it’s already racing up in our odds for Album of the Year shortly after it was added to our predictions center. You can make or update your forecasts here.

Lorde first made a splash when she was a teenager with her debut album “Pure Heroine” in 2013. She was 16 when it came out, and she had just turned 17 when she won two Grammys in early 2014: Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her breakthrough single “Royals.” That made her the youngest Song of the Year winner in history and one of the eight youngest winners to date in any category. And in doing so she paved the way for teenage singer-songwriters who were right around the corner like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Her second album, “Melodrama,” was a critical smash, so she was able to avoid the sophomore slump creatively, though it wasn’t as big a commercial hit as “Pure Heroine” was. Perhaps that explains the unusual Grammy result for that collection: it earned a bid for Album of the Year … and nothing else. So will “Solar Power” be a sunny comeback for the New Zealander?

She worked on “Solar Power” with Jack Antonoff, the ubiquitous hit-maker who won Album of the Year Grammys as a producer on Taylor Swift‘s “1989” and “Folklore,” and earned additional Album of the Year noms for producing “Melodrama” and Lana Del Rey‘s “Norman F*cking Rockwell,” and one more for producing and performing on “Some Nights” as a member of the band Fun.

So Lorde has got the pedigree and the track record. Now she’s already ranked 14th in our Album of the Year odds based on the combined predictions of our users, though she may be even higher by the time you read this (there are eight nomination slots at the Grammys). Check out our current odds here. Of course, she still needs a release date. Grammy eligibility ends on August 31, though with a title like “Solar Power” it seems like a summer release before that cutoff date is likely. Winter solstice would be an odd time to soak up the sun.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?