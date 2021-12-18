Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards winners: ‘Flee’ wins Best Animated Feature [UPDATING LIVE]

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) announced the winners of their 47th annual awards on Sunday (Dec. 20). These California-based reviewers are the second major critics group to reveal their list of winners, as their New York counterparts went first last Friday (Dec. 3). The Gotham critics named the Japanese import “Drive My Car” as Best Picture,

Last year the west coasters opted to award their top prize to a TV series: “Small Axe,” a 5-part anthology series that streamed on Amazon. In 2019, LAFCA previewed the Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards when it went with “Parasite.” Prior to that the L.A. critics had lined up with the Oscars in both 2016 and 2017, when they foretold the upsets by “Spotlight” and “Moonlight” over frontrunners “The Revenant” and “La La Land,” respectively. In 2018, the Los Angeles crowd went for “Roma,” while the academy favored “Green Book.”

The group has only correctly predicted the eventual Academy Award champ eight other years: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1976), “Rocky” (1977), “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1980), “Terms of Endearment” (1984), “Amadeus” (1985), “Unforgiven” (1993), “Schindler’s List” (1994) and “The Hurt Locker” (2010). So while these kudos may give a contender a major boost, they’re not exactly an accurate barometer when it comes to winning your office Oscar pool.

Like the New York Film Critics Circle, the members of the LAFCA met for a marathon voting session that led to multiple ballots for each race. Below, the full list of Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards winners for 2021, and the runners-up in each race.

BEST PICTURE

Runner-up:

BEST DIRECTOR

Runner-up:

BEST ACTOR

Runner-up:

BEST ACTRESS

Runner-up:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (tie)

Vincent Lindon, “Titane” and

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Runner-up:

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”

Runner-up: Greig Fraser, “Dune”

BEST FILM EDITING

Joshua L. Pearson, “Summer of Soul”

Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, “Licorice Pizza”

BEST SCORE

Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Steve Saklad, “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar”

Runner-up: Tamara Deverell, “Nightmare Alley”



BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Flee”

Runner-up: “Belle”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Runner-up:

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Runner-up:

NEW GENERATION

