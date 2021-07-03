‘Love, Victor’ Emmy submissions: 19 chances for love include Michael Cimino and Simon himself, Nick Robinson

Will “Love, Victor” get love from the Emmys when nominations are announced on July 13? The television academy has often been biased against shows about teenagers and young adults, but the timing could be advantageous for the Hulu series, and it has 19 submissions on the Emmy ballots that it could turn into nominations or wins.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Dawson’s Creek,” “Felicity,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Veronica Mars” have showed how hard it can be for programs about young people to get the respect of Emmy voters. But there have been exceptions, like the Best Drama Actress nomination for “My So-Called Life” star Claire Danes, the Best Drama Series bid for “Joan of Arcadia,” and 2020’s Drama Actress victory for “Euphoria” star Zendaya.

This year “Love, Victor” could benefit from an unusually wide-open field. Thanks in part to COVID-19 production delays, only one of last year’s eight nominees for Best Comedy Series is eligible to return: “The Kominsky Method.” And the timing gets even better: while the show’s Emmy-eligible first season aired last summer, season two premiered on June 11, six days before the start of Emmy voting, which might keep the show fresh in mind. And it was Pride Month, potentially also a boost for the gay romantic dramedy.

Most of the series’ Emmy entries (15 out of the 19) are for acting, including Best Comedy Actor for Michael Cimino as the title character and Best Comedy Supporting Actor for Nick Robinson, reprising his role from the film “Love, Simon” that was spun off into “Love, Victor.” Given how many performers are in the running, it’s no surprise that the show has also been entered for its casting. And the pilot episode, “Welcome to Creekwood,” is on the ballot for writing and directing.

Do you think this high school underdog can surprise by making an Emmy breakthrough in an unconventional year for television? Check out its submissions below, and make or update your predictions here before July 13.

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor

Michael Cimino

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Mason Gooding

James Martinez

Nick Robinson

George Sear

Anthony Turpel

Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Isabella Ferreira

Rachel Hilson

Ana Ortiz

Bebe Wood

Best Comedy Guest Actor

Mekhi Phifer — “The Truth Hurts”

Andy Richter — “The Truth Hurts”

Best Comedy Guest Actress

Sophia Bush — “What Happens in Willacoochee …”

Leslie Grossman — “Who the Hell is B?”

Ali Wong — “Boys’ Trip”

Best Comedy Directing

“Welcome to Creekwood”

Best Comedy Writing

“Welcome to Creekwood”

Best Casting (Comedy)

PREDICTthe Emmy nominees until July 13

