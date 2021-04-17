Luke Bryan upset at ACM Awards? A couple of Top Users say he’ll win Album of the Year for ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

Can Luke Bryan win Album of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards for “Born Here Live Here Die Here”? He’s an underdog according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, but he’s backed by a couple of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s ACM winners.

The current front-runner in the race is Chris Stapleton for “Starting Over,” and for good reason. He has won Album of the Year twice before in just the last five years, for his breakthrough solo album “Traveller” in 2016 and his followup “From A Room: Volume 1” in 2018. Stapleton is also the year’s most nominated artist. In addition to Album of the Year, for which he’s nominated as both a performer and a producer, he’s doubly nominated for Song of the Year as artist and songwriter on the title track. And he’s up for Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

However, Bryan also has an impressive track record. He’s a two-time Entertainer of the Year champ (2013, 2015), and he’s nominated again in that category this year. And while he hasn’t won Album of the Year yet, he did win Album of the Decade last year for 2013’s “Crash My Party,” his fourth studio album. “Born Here” is his seventh album, and it was number-one on the Billboard Top Country Albums in addition to producing three top-five hits on the Hot Country Songs chart. Bryan also enjoys a burst of media attention every spring now as a judge on “American Idol” that could boost him into the winner’s circle.

Is that enough for an ACM Awards surprise? It is according to two Top Users, and we’ll find out on April 18 if they’re right.

