Luke Bryan (‘American Idol’) pledges to go bass fishing with Chayce Beckham: ‘Book the date!’

The final three contestants of “American Idol” Season 19 took the stage one last time on Sunday, May 23 to try to earn enough votes to join the winner’s list. After Chayce Beckham performed The Beatles‘ “Blackbird” live on the big stage, country judge Luke Bryan invited him on the bro-iest of bro dates ever. “Chayce has been kind of teasing about wanting to do some bass fishing one day,” Luke explained to the audience. “So listen, I’m saying it right now, you’ve earned your bass fishing trip with me. Book the date! We got it. Win or lose, we’re going fishing.”

A big smile on his face, Chayce responded, “You just said that on TV!” The Apple Valley, CA native then made some fishing motions with his hands and reeled in Ryan Seacrest, who joined him on stage.

“Chayce, this may be shocking to you,” the host began, “but that might involve some beer. I’m just saying.”

Luke then laughed from the judges’ table and proclaimed, “That’s the point of fishing!”

Chayce performed a total of four songs during this final episode of 2021: “Blackbird” as his judges’ choice, “Afterglow” as his favorite moment, “Fire Away” as his hometown song and “Forever After All” as his celebrity duet with Luke Combs. Voting is still open as of this article’s publishing time, so click here for all of the details on how to vote.

Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence are the other two finalists hoping to cross the finish line at the end of Sunday’s episode. Grace’s song list includes “All By Myself” as her judges’ choice, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” as her favorite moment, “I Have Nothing” as her hometown song and “Scars to Your Beautiful” as her celebrity duet with Alessia Cara. Willie’s song picks are “Georgia on My Mind” as his judges’ choice, “Stand Up” as his favorite moment, “A Change is Gonna Come” as his hometown song and “You Are the Reason” as his celebrity duet with Leona Lewis.

Luke and the other judges, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, joined up with the reality TV program when it moved to ABC from Fox in 2018. There’s no word yet on whether they or Ryan will return when the show broadcasts its landmark 20th season in 2022. Stay tuned.